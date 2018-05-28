Taittinger has officially launched its latest Comtes de Champagne vintage in the UK. Additional reporting by John Stimpfig.

Taittinger has released its Comtes de Champagne 2007 in the UK with a recommended retail price of £153 per bottle, according to a spokesperson for UK agent Hatch Mansfield.

Comtes de Champagne was first introduced in 1952. It is always a Blanc de Blancs but is not produced every year.

The grapes are sourced from the grand cru villages of the Côtes des Blancs, mostly from Avize, Mesnil and Oger, but also some grapes from Chouilly and Cramant.

Christelle Guibert tasted it for Decanter Premium at the end of 2017.

‘This is already promising with citrus and spring flower aromas,’ she said.

Decanter‘s content director John Stimpfig attended a launch event for the Comtes 2007: ‘2007 wasn’t the easiest of vintages in Champagne with difficulties at flowering and a cool summer. Fortunately, though, the weather conditions improved in August enabling a good quality crop – especially in the five Grand Cru villages of Avize, Chouilly, Cramant, Mesnil-sur-Oger and Oger which collectively provide the magical raw material for Comtes. ‘Interestingly, Comtes has now been produced in every vintage since 2004 and will also be made in 2008. ‘However, Clovis Taittinger has already gone on record as saying that none will be made in 2009, 2010 or 2011 due to unfavourable conditions. So collectors might want to consider than when thinking about how much 2007 to buy and lay down. ‘As always, only the first press wine is used while 5% of the blend spends four months in oak barrels to give roundness and a hint of toast. The end result in 2007 is a very classical blanc de blancs Comtes with its hallmark freshness, elegance and charm.’

