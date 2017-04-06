Read part two of William Kelley's tasting report on the California Cabernet 2013 vintage, in which he looks at wines rated 97-100 points in a vintage set to live long in the memory for the right reasons.
2013 California Cabernet Sauvignon
The vintage’s balmy conditions also offered almost unparalleled opportunities for intentional excess: winemakers could wait to harvest as long as they liked, exploring the extremes of ripeness in an attempt to tame the year’s intimidating tannins. After talk in the press about a movement to ‘rein in ripeness’—an idea inculcated by the limitations which the cool 2010 and 2011 vintages imposed on growers and winemakers—2012 and now 2013 are a resounding corrective; proof that the demise of high-octane Cabernet has been much exaggerated.
For now, the savoury complexity that distinguishes the 2013 vintage occludes many of the signatures of over-ripeness, but a surprising number of seemingly-successful wines began to reveal a pruney, raisined—even oxidative—character when they were re-tasted 36 hours after opening. This bodes ill for their evolution in bottle, and it is clear that the year’s extraordinary potential to create age-worthy wines which will gain nuance in the cellar was not universally realised.
Another potential pitfall lay in the vintage’s tannic concentration itself, a quality which required careful management in the winery: over-extraction was a very real danger, and—as with ripening—the real challenge in 2013 was knowing when to stop. ‘It would be easy to have taken things too far in 2013’, reflects Mike Dunn, whose vineyards high on Howell Mountain produce firm, amply structured wines even in lighter-styled vintages.
- Scroll down to see the wines scoring 97 – 100 points
Still more importantly, the disposition of the vintage to produce deep, tannic and savoury wines was fundamentally at odds with many producers’ desire to craft supple, immediately appealing wines of almost confectionary sweetness. Whereas the 2012 vintage lent itself to that style, 2013 did not.
There are ways, however, to force a square peg into a round hole, and the precipitous decline of several bottles of 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon a short time after opening may have something to do with winemaking practices (such as extended post-fermentation maceration and micro-oxygenation) intended to soften tannins, making wines more approachable in their youth.
So although the historic quality of the 2013 vintage is not in question, it is important to observe that the year was something of a high-wire act, at which not all producers enjoyed equal success; a fact that is in danger of being missed amidst the exuberant and unqualified enthusiasm with which this undeniably great year has already been received. A rising tide, in other words, did not lift all boats.
Most of the 2013 Cabernet Sauvignons, moreover, will be expensive. Producers across California, and above all in Napa Valley, have taken a widely-acclaimed vintage as the cue to increase already lofty prices. What’s more, keenly-priced, drinkable, everyday wines continue to be deplorably hard to find; for although plenty of Cabernet producers aspire to challenge the Bordeaux first growths, few attempt to rival the Crus Bourgeois.
The vintage’s many successes, however, will take a decade or more to unfold in the cellar and possess all the materials for extraordinary longevity and complexity. The best are truly wines for the ages, elevated to a rarefied level by their depth and savoury structure. And by and large, those who aspired to produce such wines enjoyed the greatest success.
Wines Scoring 97-100 Points
Ridge Vineyards, Santa Cruz Mountains, Monte Bello, 2013
A Monte Bello for the ages, the 2013's brooding bouquet unfolds to reveal notes of black raspberry, juicy blackcurrant, burning embers and deep-pitched, rich soil tones. On the palate the wine is simply stunning, with a beautifully three-dimensional, refined tannic chassis. Analytically, this is the most tannic...
Philip Togni, Napa Valley, Spring Mountain, Cabernet
Every time I taste Philip Togni's 2013, the more profound it seems. Bursting from the glass with complex aromas of red and black fruit, burning embers, pungent violet, rich cocoa and incipient tobacco leaf, on the palate the wine is incredibly deep, concentrated and three-dimensional. Right now it's shutting down…
MacDonald, Napa Valley, Oakville, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013
A brooding bouquet of fragrant black cherry, bitter chocolate and rich soil tones is followed on the palate by a layered, three-dimensional wine of massive proportions. While this is an undeniably ripe Cabernet Sauvignon, both new oak and alcohol are nicely integrated by the richly savoury tannins of the ...
Dunn Vineyards, Napa Valley, Howell Mountain, Trailer
The Dunns' Trailer Vineyard, perched high on Howell Mountain at around 2,100 ft, was planted in 1972 with a low-yielding selection Cabernet Sauvignon and finally replanted after the 2013 vintage. The old vines' swan song cuvée captures the essence of Howell Mountain and the Dunn style. Red and black currant…
Dominus Estate, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2013
A captivating bouquet of violets, lilac, black fruit, blood orange and meaty soil tones is striking for its extravagent range and amplitude; and on the palate, the wine is three-dimensional, sophisticatedly savoury, and massive but refined. Tod Mostero remarks that, ...
Screaming Eagle, Napa Valley, Oakville, Cabernet Sauvignon,
Dark cassis, graphite and rich soil tones marry in a bouquet of notable purity, introducing a polished, rich and sophisticatedly savoury wine, impressive for its complexity, completeness and elegance. Nick Gislason, one of Napa Valley's most thoughful and compelling personalities, may well be ...
Corison, Napa Valley, Kronos Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon,
Cathy Corison's 2013 Kronos is a little more brooding than her regular Cabernet Sauvignon, with darker fruit tones, richer notes of cocoa and more volume on the palate, but the two share a wonderful perfume of roses and...
Detert Family Vineyards, Napa Valley, Oakville, Cabernet
From the Detert property's oldest vines, the oldest Cabernet Franc in Napa Valley, this is a strikingly dense, intense and concentrated wine that reflects the hallmarks of the historic To Kalon vineyard as much as it does the variety. Brooding aromas of dark fruits, vinesmoke, graphite and rich soil are…
Ulysses, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2013
Wild notes of briary blackberry, red plum and elderberry are complemented by rich earth and herbs in the bouquet of the 2013 Ulysses, the second vintage for Christian Mouiex's new project in south-western Oakville. On the palate the wine is dense, juicy and firmly structured, with a compelling sense of…
Spottswoode, Napa Valley, St Helena, Estate Cabernet
Nuances of clove, tar and graphite marry with aromas of crunchy dark fruit, introducing a firmly structured and intensely concentrated wine that displays striking cut and energy. This is one of the best young Spottswoodes of recent times, and one of the most vibrant, primary benchland Cabernet Sauvignons of the…
Maybach, Napa Valley, Materium, California, USA, 2013
Arresting aromas of wild plum, blackberry, cassis and rich spice are followed by a wine of striking volume and symmetry. From a site in east Oakville...
Harlan Estate, Napa Valley, Oakville, California, USA, 2013
Alluring aromas of juicy mulberry, black raspberry, graphite, dried herbs and rich cigar tobacco introduce a large-scaled wine framed by an ample and refined tannic chassis. Once again, Harlan’s perfectionist team has composed a compelling portrait of its hillside estate in Oakville.
Dunn Vineyards, Napa Valley, Howell Mountain, Cabernet
Aromas of blackcurrant, blackberry, rich earth, spice and liquorice are followed by a palate of striking persistence and structural amplitude. In 2013 this is typically large-scaled, fresh and built for the long haul, but Mike Dunn’s thoughtful changes to the estate’s barrel programme have resulted in more refined tannins. Brettanomyces…