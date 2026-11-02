From stellar wines representing lauded individual years to complex non- or multi-vintage styles, our expert judges found much to enjoy in Champagne at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026.

Champagne has had no shortage of admirers down the centuries. Fashion designer Coco Chanel is quoted as saying: ‘I only drink Champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not.’ One of Champagne’s most alluring attributes is its high quality across diverse styles and price-points. This is often underpinned, among other factors, by producers’ skill at blending, from combining vineyard plots of a single variety in a specific year to bringing together multiple varieties or vintages.

Chardonnay from the five-star 2012 vintage led Champagne’s success at DWWA 2026, scooping two Best in Show medals. Charles Curtis MW, DWWA Regional Chair for Champagne and Burgundy in 2026, highlighted that one came from the Pinot Noir-dominant Côte des Bar.

He cited the area’s Kimmeridgian soils (limestone and clay marl rich in marine fossils, comparable to the soils in Chablis), adding: ‘I have always suspected that there was a lot of potential to the Chardonnays [here], particularly in a not-too-hot vintage such as 2012.’

Champagne’s roster of nine Platinum and 35 Gold medals this year also included Meunier-led blanc de noirs, along with Pinot Noir-driven, non-vintage rosé and brut nature.

Top awarded Champagnes from DWWA 2026

Charles Collin, Cuvée Charles Blanc de Blancs Brut 2012

(Image credit: Charles Collin-Cuvée Charles Blanc de Blancs Brut-Champagne-France-2012)

Best in Show, 97 points

champagne-charles-collin.com

Both of the Champagnes that won Best in Show at DWWA 2026 are blanc de blancs styles from the 2012 vintage. From Charles Collin, based in the far south of the region, near Essoyes in the Côte des Bar, we have a Champagne that combines controlled generosity with remarkable refinement. It’s gratifyingly aromatic: peach, quince, brioche, dried lemon and root botanicals all appeared in the competition judges’ notes. On the palate, it’s vibrant and multi-faceted, elegant and refreshing. There’s a breadth and carriage to the wine that you won’t always find in the blanc de blanc style, but it’s nimble on its feet and stylistically restrained – an alluring and hugely enjoyable combination. Alcohol 12%

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De Saint-Gall, Orpale Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut 2012

(Image credit: de_saint_gall_orpale_blanc_de_blancs_brut_grand_cru_champagne_france_2012)

Best in Show, 97 points

£110-£140 Banstead Vintners, Carruthers & Kent, Grape & Grind, Grape Minds, Harris & Co, The Pour House, Vino Gusto

After a cold, wet spring, frosts and hail, a magnificent August stepped in to save the day in 2012, then September was bright and airy. The late-season conditions meant fruit ripened fully over the whole season (time on the vine is critical for Champagne). All of this plays out in this splendid wine from the Union Champagne cooperative. With a fine-beaded mousse, the aromas are complex and plant-infused as well as richly fruited, with hints of mocha and toasted brioche. On the palate, the wine has authentic grand cru concentration and length, with the balance and resonance that comes from perfect ripeness; there’s a hint of fruit-salt and stone on the finish. Alc 12.5%

Brimoncourt, Régence Brut NV

(Image credit: Brimoncourt-Régence Brut-Champagne-France-NV)

Platinum, 97 points

£39 Firth & Co

Ample orchard fruit, baked lemon pie and toasted biscuit notes glide across the nose, giving way to a bright citrus effervescence and stylish mineral frame. Superbly driven and energetic; an outstanding example of non-vintage Champagne. Alc 12.5%



Cattier, 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut NV

(Image credit: Cattier-Blanc-De-Blancs-Brut-Premier-Cru-Champagne-France-NV)

Platinum, 97 points

£48.65-£57 Carruthers & Kent, Great Wines Direct, Majestic, The Fine Wine Co, The Great Wine Co, Urban Drinks

Honeyed peach, yellow apple, light brioche and toasted sourdough. A fine, creamy mousse. Wet stone freshness, razor-sharp acidity and a saline finish. Alc 12.5%

Drappier, Brut Nature NV

(Image credit: Drappier-Pinot Noir Brut Nature-Champagne-France-NV)

Platinum, 97 points

£49-£67 Widely available via UK agent Berkmann

Vivacious wild strawberry, red apple and fragrant florals grace the nose, while wafer biscuit and salty pastry notes bring complexity, depth and body. Vivid grapefruit acidity cuts through the chalky mousse and permeates a nutty finish. Alc 12%



Jacquart, Blanc de Blancs Brut 2018

(Image credit: Jacquart-Blanc De Blancs Brut-Champagne-France-2018)

Platinum, 97 points

£63-£72 Cellier, Côte at Home, Great Wines Direct, The Fine Wine Co, The Great Wine Co, The Whisky Exchange

Golden citrus, peach, pear and apple. Finesse and character, with a chalky texture and delicate bubbles. A stunning tension of acidity and a long, fresh, saline finish. Alc 12.5%

Marks & Spencer, Delacourt Blanc de Blancs Brut 2017

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer-Delacourt Blanc de Blancs Brut-Champagne-France-2017)

Platinum, 97 points

£35 Marks & Spencer, Ocado

A dazzling complexity of peach, apricot, quince and golden apple with lashings of toasted bread and brioche. Broad and muscular, with a rippling mousse and racy lime acidity curtailing the grilled nut glow of the finale. Alc 12.5%



Philippe Gonet, TER Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut NV

(Image credit: Philippe Gonet-Ter Blanc De Blancs Extra Brut-Champagne-France-NV)

Platinum, 97 points

£47.95 From Vineyards Direct

Nuances of honeysuckle, citrus, toasted almond and hazelnut merge into the glossy bread crust mousse. Fragrant lime acidity adds power and lift, and the peachy backbone energises the long finish. Alc 12%

Prestige des Sacres, Cuvée Dynastie Blanc de Blancs Brut NV

(Image credit: Prestige Des Sacres-Cuvée Dynastie Blanc De Blancs Brut-Champagne-France-NV)

Platinum, 97 points

champagne-prestigedessacres.com

A spectacular cohesion of fresh florals, toasted hazelnut and brioche eases into a bustling mousse, glossy texture and chalky lime acidity. Wonderfully orchestrated and focused, with a refreshing saline finish. Alc 12.5%

Rare, Millésime Brut 2012

(Image credit: Rare-Millesime-Brut-Champagne-France-2012)

Platinum, 97 points

£230 Champagne Direct, Grape & Grind, Hard to Find Whisky, Liberty Wines, NY Wines, The Finest Bubble, The Wine Reserve

Ethereal aromatics of sweet nuts, coffee cream and dried grasses are counterbalanced by lemony effervescence and green apple acidity. Rich yet magnificently fresh. Alc 12%

Saint Réol, Grand Cru Ambonnay Millésime Brut 2008 (magnum)

(Image credit: Saint Réol-Brut Grand Cru Ambonnay-Champagne-France-2008)

Platinum, 97 points

saint-reol.com

Aromas of hazelnut, chestnut, ginger and gunflint showcase the magnum ageing. Beautifully structured, with its svelte nougat mousse underpinned by grapefruit acidity and flinty mineral length. Alc 12.5%

CH de L’Auche, 1er Cru Blanc de Noirs Brut Millésime 2019

(Image credit: CH de L’Auche, 1er Cru Blanc de Noirs Brut Millésime 2019)

Gold, 96 points

champagne-de-lauche.com

Alluring nectarine, peach and yellow plum fruit in a strawberry biscuit casing. Shiny and elegant, with salivating acidity and brioche-infused bubbles. Long and herbaceous. Alc 12.5%

Esterlin, Cléo Blanc de Blancs Brut 2012

(Image credit: champagne-esterlin-cleo-blanc-de-blancs-2012)



Gold, 96 points

£61 Farthinghoe Fine Wine

Cheerful fruit salad aromatics cavort over a hazelnut, brioche and mocha core. Seamless balance, incredibly moreish, with tangy citrus acidity and a mouthfilling froth. Alc 12%

De Barfontarc, Caractère No34 Rosé Brut NV

(Image credit: de-barfontarc-caractere-rose-brut 33)



Gold, 96 points

£39 CN Foods, Drink Warehouse UK

Vivid strawberry and raspberry fruit mingles with grilled hazelnut, brioche and mocha depth. Supple and creamy with textured bubbles and a long, fruit-led finish. Good aperitif style. Alc 12%

Discover full results at awards.decanter.com

(Image credit: Future)