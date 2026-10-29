A Swedish wine roadtrip: Take a trip up the west coast of Sweden. Not only is this stunning coastline home to a wide array of brilliant wine and dining experiences, it’s also where the country’s nascent vineyards are largely located. Michelle Tchea puts together the perfect itinerary.

South Africa’s ‘Sassicaia’: Jason Millar considers the development of Main Road & Dignity, a Cabernet-led Bordeaux blend from Hemel-en-Aarde. With its consciously restrained style, slow burn popularity and as a last pocket of Cabernet in a predominantly Pinot-producing region, he asks 'is this South Africa’s Sassicaia?'

The women who make Santa Barbara: From pioneering winemakers like Kathy Joseph to more recent projects like winemaking wives Tara Gomez and Mireia Taribó, Santa Barbara has proved a fertile ground for nurturing female winemaking talent. Jamie Knee explores how creative and entrepreneurial women have shaped this Californian AVA.

Old Hunter Valley Semillon: Hunter Valley Semillon is one of the wine world’s great conundrums. How can a wine so light in colour and alcohol and delicate in flavour prove so long-lived and blossom with ageing to reveal such complex character? Kate Sobiesiak dives into the world of old Hunter Valley Semillon to discover what makes it a modern wine classic.

PLUS: Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma's mountain AVAs, the new wave of retsina, Italy's oldest vines, visiting Napa Valley in your 30s and a profile of Château Haut-Batailley.

And, of course, articles from our regular columnists; Matt Walls on the Rhône, Tom Hewson on Champagne and Richard Baudains on Italy.

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