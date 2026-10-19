barrel room at Château Lascombes
The barrel room at Château Lascombes
(Image credit: Château Lascombes)
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The retreat from noticeable oak extraction in Bordeaux wine has been most often associated with St-Émilion.

But subtler shifts in barrel ageing have also been taking place across Bordeaux’s Left Bank.

Château Lascombes, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2023

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Seductive aromas of cassis, blackberry, white flower and touches of citrus, with indeed beautifully integrated oak. Bright, savoury fruit on a linear, vertical palate, with...

2023

BordeauxFrance

Château LascombesMargaux

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Château Lascombes, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2009

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A Bordeaux for the Napa drinker, as this wine is more California in style than classical Margaux, with a dense, fruit-forward profile: not bad, actually!...

2009

BordeauxFrance

Château LascombesMargaux

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Château Gruaud-Larose, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2020

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A gorgeous wine, with impressive substance and creamy depth in the mid-palate. Blackberry, black plum and cassis mingle with tobacco leaf, liquorice, graphite and hints...

2020

BordeauxFrance

Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien

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Château Gruaud-Larose, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2015

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Enticing red and black fruits – including red cherry, cassis and plum – mingle with herbal notes, tea leaf, graphite and hints of leather. The...

2015

BordeauxFrance

Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien

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Château d'Armailhac, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2023

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A polished and refined d’Armailhac reflecting precision and a distinctly cool, almost aristocratic character. Vibrant dark fruit, fine-grained tannins and an appealing sense of restraint,...

2023

BordeauxFrance

Château d'ArmailhacPauillac

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Château d'Armailhac, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2015

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Deep ruby in colour, with a generous profile of ripe dark berries along with tobacco and undergrowth. A wine with smooth tannins and pleasing mid-palate...

2015

BordeauxFrance

Château d'ArmailhacPauillac

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Château Lascombes, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2023

My wines
Locked score

Seductive aromas of cassis, blackberry, white flower and touches of citrus, with indeed beautifully integrated oak. Bright, savoury fruit on a linear, vertical palate, with...

2023

BordeauxFrance

Château LascombesMargaux

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Château Lascombes, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2009

My wines
Locked score

A Bordeaux for the Napa drinker, as this wine is more California in style than classical Margaux, with a dense, fruit-forward profile: not bad, actually!...

2009

BordeauxFrance

Château LascombesMargaux

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Château Gruaud-Larose, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2020

My wines
Locked score

A gorgeous wine, with impressive substance and creamy depth in the mid-palate. Blackberry, black plum and cassis mingle with tobacco leaf, liquorice, graphite and hints...

2020

BordeauxFrance

Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien

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Château Gruaud-Larose, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2015

My wines
Locked score

Enticing red and black fruits – including red cherry, cassis and plum – mingle with herbal notes, tea leaf, graphite and hints of leather. The...

2015

BordeauxFrance

Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien

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Château d'Armailhac, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2023

My wines
Locked score

A polished and refined d’Armailhac reflecting precision and a distinctly cool, almost aristocratic character. Vibrant dark fruit, fine-grained tannins and an appealing sense of restraint,...

2023

BordeauxFrance

Château d'ArmailhacPauillac

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Château d'Armailhac, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2015

My wines
Locked score

Deep ruby in colour, with a generous profile of ripe dark berries along with tobacco and undergrowth. A wine with smooth tannins and pleasing mid-palate...

2015

BordeauxFrance

Château d'ArmailhacPauillac

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Panos Kakaviatos
Panos Kakaviatos
Decanter Magazine, Wine Writer and DWWA Judge 2019
Panos Kakaviatos has been a published wine writer since 2001, writing in internationally recognized media including Decanter, but also Harpers Wine & Spirit, Meiningers Wine Business International and The World of Fine Wine.