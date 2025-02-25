Great-value fortified wine: 11 top bottles to try

Fortified wines may be largely associated with Christmas in the UK, but with a myriad of styles, there’s no reason why this category can’t be enjoyed year round.

A chilled manzanilla on a balmy day, a contemplative oloroso and a good book, a tawny Port with a shard of dark chocolate by the fireside…

Scroll down to see notes and scores for 11 great-value fortified wines

Offering great versatility, fortified is also a category that lends itself well to cocktails. Anyone for a Bloody Sherry, whereby you replace the gin or vodka with fino? Or perhaps a refreshing white Port and tonic, garnished with a slice of orange.

We’ve picked out 11 great-value fortified wines all available in the UK and priced at £20 or less per 75cl.

Starting with Sherry, Marks & Spencer’s Extra Dry & Light Manzanilla offers up classic apple, blossom and yeast flavours and would make a great tapas all-rounder. Sánchez Romate’s Don José Oloroso is rich, powerful and nutty with a streak of salinity and a long finish. Or if you’re after something sweeter, Morrisons’ Pedro Ximenez is bursting with toffee, currants and spices.

Port lovers will also find plenty to celebrate here. Quinta do Vale Meão’s Reserve Port for The Wine Society’s Generation Series is balanced and elegant with great ageing potential. Co-op’s Irresistible 10 Year-Old Tawny Port oozes berries and black cherry while Graham’s Fine White Port is perfect for summer drinking.

Outside of these two classic regions, seek out Samos Vin Doux from UWC Samos – a fully sweet fortified Muscat with honeysuckle and fruit salad aromas. Martinez’s 5 Year Old Dolce Superiore Riserva Marsala offers a great alternative to cream Sherry, with its notes of nutty toffee, dried figs and vanilla oak spice.

Great-value fortified wine: 11 to try

{} {"wineId":"75566","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84304","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"89996","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"78712","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"81758","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"88101","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"63269","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"70697","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33460","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90888","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"75164","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

