Great-value sparkling wine: 18 bottles to try

Decanter brings you the first in a new series of articles celebrating great buys by wine category from UK supermarkets and wine merchants. We’re focusing on bottles chosen for their great value and taste whilst also highlighting a few curveballs with points of difference to discover. The collection kicks off with a look at great-value sparkling wine, with a price cap of £25.

Scroll down to see notes and scores for 18 great-value sparkling wines

We’ve chosen a selection of 18 wallet-friendly bottles of bubbly to try from regions around the world and in a variety of styles – all reviewed and rated by our Decanter tasting team. From Champagne to South Africa, Prosecco to pét-nat, there are plenty of options perfect for glass-raising.

Starting on home ground, check out The Best English Sparkling Grand Reserve NV by Morrisons. The latest release is made by Rolling Green Hills and would make a refreshing apéritif.

Heading to Spain, Chosen by Majestic Viña Majestica Cava NV is aged on the lees for 15 months and has notes of green apple and lemon pith. Sainsbury’s offers a fresh and vibrant vintage option, Taste the Difference Cava 2020, at a bargain price.

For those in the market for Champagne, why not try the Pinot-dominant Veuve Monsigny Premier Cru NV or Alexandre Bonnet’s non-vintage concoction for Waitrose, made with up to 40% reserve wine.

Other traditional method offerings from France worth seeking out include Marks & Spencer’s Classics no12 Crémant de Bourgogne NV and Prince Alexandre Crémant de Loire NV, a Chenin-based sparkler with intense acidity.

Over in Italy, you could opt for Co-op’s Irresistible Prosecco NV or for those seeking something a little different, try Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Pignoletto NV, made from 100% Grechetto.

Graham Beck’s Blanc de Blanc 2019 with notes of creamy brioche is drinking very nicely now – and will continue to develop for the next 10 years. Another South African option to seek out is New Theory’s Pot Luck Pét Nat 2023 – a playful wine delivering a salty sherbet tingle and savoury creaminess.

Festivities may be well and truly over for the season but that doesn’t mean we can’t still unwind with a glass or two of bubbles. And with the pinch of January upon us, let’s embrace the fact that good sparkling wine doesn’t need to break the bank.

Great-value sparkling wine: 18 to try

{} {"wineId":"88134","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"89052","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"88133","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83360","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"63846","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"52578","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"89981","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"89050","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83363","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90113","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"81097","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"88983","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"75027","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"88085","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"85339","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"89980","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83361","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90088","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Related articles