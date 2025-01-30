Great-value white wine: 20 bottles to try

We’ve chosen the wines below based on value and quality and while many may be familiar names, we’ve also thrown in a few more unusual options to explore, all tasted and rated by the Decanter team. Our selection of great-value white wine showcases 20 refreshing pours all priced at under £20.

Scroll down to see notes and scores for 20 great-value white wines

Burgundy may not be a region you’d necessarily associate with value, but Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Vielles Vignes 2022 and Cave de Lugny Les Charmes 2023 are both welcome exceptions. Another Chardonnay – this time from Kent producer Balfour – also made the cut. It’s unoaked and a great option if you’re looking for something bursting with crisp acidity.

Sauvignon Blanc fans would do well with The Horologist 2023 – a classic Marlborough choice offering gooseberry and green citrus notes. The variety also shows well in Domaine Roblin’s Sancerre Les Côtes 2023.

Those in search of classic Italian options are also well-catered for with Pieropan The Society’s Exhibition Soave 2023 and Castellore Specially Selected Gavi 2023. For something a little different, the Eghemon Passimiento 2023 is bursting with ripe peach, melon and mango teamed with a fresh dose of acidity.

We’ve also listed a couple of Albariños ideal for quaffing – the Morrisons 2023 vintage from Spain’s Rías Baixas balances salinity with peachy weight while Left Field’s 2023 offering from New Zealand is bold with a buttery character.

If you’re looking to impress without spending a small fortune, try the La Baume Blanc 2022 – an elegant Grenache Blanc-based blend which comes in an eye-catching bottle you won’t want to hide away.

It may still be traditional ‘red wine season’ in the UK – let’s face it, the weather has had many of us tempted by a comforting glass of Malbec by the fireside – but let’s encourage an early spring with some invigorating white wines.

Great-value white wine: 20 to try

