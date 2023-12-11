If you know where to look there’s value to be found in every wine region, even the most famously expensive ones like Bordeaux and Burgundy. While it’s true that both these regions are better known for their premium offerings, you can still find value-for-money bottles and enjoy something truly special without breaking the bank.

Putting our money where pour mouth is we’ve pulled together a number of wines from across Bordeaux and Burgundy, all priced under £20 a bottle. There’s something for everyone here; red, white, rosé, sparkling and sweet, and as well as wines from basic appellations such as AOC Bourgogne there are a handful from better known areas including Chablis, Haut-Médoc and Sauternes.

Some of the best value wines from Bordeaux and Burgundy can be found via well known importers such as Corney & Barrow or The Wine Society, sold under their own labels. Supermarket own brand labels are also worth looking at, and there are a few of these in our selection too.

Best value Burgundy and Bordeaux, our top picks:

