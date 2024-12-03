Online supermarket Ocado has finally joined the UK’s other high-street retailers in showcasing its seasonal wine highlights.

Despite having more than 1,600 wines, a recent autumn/winter tasting focused on ‘a small snapshot’ of just 27: 11 reds, nine whites, four sparklings, two rosés and one fortified.

Being free of shelf space constraints means Ocado’s online offering boasts popular brands alongside exclusives and wines from small producers. And, like the bricks-and-mortar supermarkets, it is also promoting lesser-known regions, unusual grape varieties and wines made using innovative production methods.

In addition to offering the entire Marks & Spencer wine range, Ocado has announced a partnership with Virgin Wines. Some 50 bottles from that online retailer are available to Ocado customers.

While only five Virgin Wines were on show at the focused 27-wine tasting, they excited Decanter the most. We recommend four below: Eghemon’s Passimento Bianco, De Martino’s Old Vine Cinsault, Soleil Pierres et Vent’s Cairanne and Black Flag’s Shiraz-Viognier.

Beyond these, this year’s En Rama Fino from Tio Pepe is a great buy, as is the 2019 red blend from Lebanon’s Chateau Musar. Of the Ocado exclusives, we particularly enjoyed the Provence-like white from La Baume.

A notable benefit is that customers can filter their search on Ocado.com to find wines that suit their dietary needs. There are currently 44 organic, 307 vegan, 330 vegetarian and four Fairtrade wines.

The six-strong buying team, headed by Vanessa Pearson, intentionally avoided featuring M&S wines in their inaugural tasting as they are already familiar to most UK shoppers. But it is interesting to note that more M&S sparkling wines are sold via Ocado than in Marks & Spencer stores.

Ocado’s wider portfolio also includes 1,000 spirits, ready-to-drink and no-and-low alcohol beverages, along with 600 beers and ciders.

Ocado wines: Best buys for your online shop

{} {"wineId":"90088","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90089","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90090","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90091","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90092","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90093","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90094","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"62006","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90095","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90096","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90097","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90098","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90099","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

