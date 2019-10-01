The best Booths wines to buy

Booths, a small supermarket chain operating in the north of the UK, was runner-up Supermarket of the Year 2019 at the Decanter Retailer Awards ceremony in London last week.

With 28 stores, Booths works mainly with small producers, and places an emphasis on introducing its customers to new styles, including home-grown wines from England, two of which feature here.

The supermarket runs weekend wine tastings in-store, supported by visiting winemakers.

Here, Decanter’s Tina Gellie recommends ten Booths wines from the supermarket’s recent autumn tasting.

10 top Booths wine to try:

You may also like: