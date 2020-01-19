The rebirth of Armenian wine, and bottles to try

It’s hard to imagine a prouder but more oppressed people than the Armenians, who have played starring roles in the creation of coffee culture, the colour TV, the hairdryer, the ATM and even the green dye of US banknotes but, throughout history, have faced waves of invaders from Persians to Soviets via Byzantines, Mongols, Ottomans and Russians.

The shadow of the 1915 genocide still looms, with at least 7 million Armenian diaspora living around the world and only 3 million in Armenia itself.

When it comes to Armenian wine, the country is on very solid ground with its pioneering claims – and a rival to nearby Georgia as the birthplace of wine.

See Caroline’s 10 recommended Armenian wines to try:

