Penfolds Collection 2022: $1,000 Grange and new Bordeaux wines

Ahead of the global release of The Penfolds Collection 2022 on 4 August, Decanter was invited to the exclusive Australian preview tasting in Melbourne. David Sly tastes and rates the 21 wines, including Grange 2018 – priced at $1,000 for the first time – and two new Bordeaux red blends.