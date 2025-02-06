Great-value red wine: 20 top bottles to try

With so many bottles lining the shelves it can be hard to know where to begin in seeking out great-value red wine.

Our selection comprises celebrated names, powerhouse regions and notable grape varieties as well as a few off-the-beaten-path picks, all offering a fantastic price-quality ratio.

The 20 wines below have been reviewed and rated by the Decanter team and are priced at £20 or less.

Mendoza Malbec fans are in for a treat here with Doña Paula’s elegant high-altitude 2022 from Luján de Cuyo and Marks & Spencer’s food-friendly 2023 Uco Valley offering made by Decanter’s Hall of Fame 2024 winner, Susana Balbo.

Or how about Wirra Wira’s Church Block 2021 from Australia’s McLaren Vale: a Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Merlot blend oozing with black fruit and chocolate.

Highlights from France include both Northern and Southern Rhône offerings, in the respective forms of M Chapoutier’s silky smooth Crozes-Hermitage 2022 and Boutinot’s Soleil Pierres Cairanne of the same vintage, showing beautiful typicity of style. You could also opt for a refreshing and zesty Beaujolais 2023 from Louis Jadot.

A great choice from Spain comes in the form of a new-wave Rioja – Marks & Spencer’s Viñedos en Laguardia 2023 – boasting perfumed cherry spice.

Italian favourites have also made the list. Morrisons caters for Amarone enthusiasts with its velvety The Best 2020 and Castellore’s Specially Selected Chianti Riserva 2021 impresses with its elegant fruit and smoky spice notes.

Waitrose’s Loved & Found range strikes again for those wanting to try something less mainstream – its Campania Piedirosso 2023 from Orion Wines shows an expressive red fruit and herb character alongside a hint of white pepper and vanilla.

Great-value red wine: 20 to try

