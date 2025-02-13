Great-value rosé: 14 top bottles to try

Pink wine and sunshine? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. But there are still plenty of reasons to enjoy a glass of great-value rosé this time of year. Whether you’re looking for a bottle for Valentine’s Day, something to pair with a particular dish or simply something to put you in mind of warmer climes, the selection below offers plenty of inspiration.

Scroll down to see notes and scores for 14 great-value rosé wines

The choices are based on value and quality and while we couldn’t run this piece without the south of France playing a large role, we’ve cherry picked some delicious wines from further afield, and in a variety of styles.

Our selection of great-value rosé showcases 14 pours priced at £20 and under, all tasted and rated by the Decanter team.

Fans of Provence rosé are – predictably – well catered for here. The depth and concentration of Château des Sarrins’ Grand Cuvée 2023 makes it a great example of a more ‘serious rosé’. Mirabeau’s Haute Couture Rosé 2023 with its red berry, citrus and white flower profile would make a great pairing for richer fish dishes, while Marks & Spencer’s Collection Rosé 2023 offers up an abundance of peaches and cream.

Or how about something from Corsica? We’ve included two picks from l’île de beauté, including Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference 2023, pale in colour but with a great texture having spent up to six months on the lees.

Austria provides a treat in the form of Judith Beck’s Beck Pink 2023 – a biodynamic blend of Zweigelt and Blaufränkisch boasting wild strawberry and zesty orange rind.

Italy’s Antinori may be better known for its celebrated reds, but its Scalabrone Rosato 2023 is well-worth seeking out, with its bouquet of cherries, wild berries and a hint of rose petal.

Marks & Spencer presents a home-grown pick with its Bramble Hill 2023, made by Surrey producer Denbies from dry-farmed old vines. A beautiful balance of acidity, fruit and candied lemon.

Great-value rosé wine: 14 to try

{} {"wineId":"84140","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84146","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"88142","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"80983","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84295","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90886","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90121","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84296","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"88094","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90123","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83358","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83357","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"90122","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"89003","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Related articles