DWWA Winners’ Table: A spectacular line-up at Decanter’s Fine Wine Encounter in Singapore

The iconic Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) returned for its second edition at the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel in the heart of Southeast Asia in Singapore. The event welcomed hundreds of wine lovers and connoisseurs for a one-day celebration of the very best in fine wine.

At the Grand Tasting, attendees could explore an extraordinary array of wines from leading producers across the globe. For those wishing to delve even deeper, three insightful masterclasses were hosted, featuring exceptional wines from Henschke, Château Margaux and Brunello di Montalcino.

A crowd favourite, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Winners’ Table showcased over 35 wines awarded with Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medals. The selection featured a diverse range of styles and origins, including Spanish and Japanese sparkling wines, Italian whites, red wines from Australia and Armenia and a sweet wine from Greece.

Out of the Top 50 wines of the 2025 competition, four were presented at the table, including Soalheiro, Alvarinho, Monção e Melgaço, Vinho Verde, Portugal 2024 and Monemvasia Winery Tsimbidi, Vin Liastos, Monemvasia-Malvasia, Peloponnese, Greece 2012.

Five Platinum-awarded wines, each scoring 97-points, were also available to taste and many more Gold winners, including Lionel Gosseaume, Les Marcottes, Touraine, Loire, France 2023, one of the 30 Top Value Golds of the competition (wines under £15 a bottle at the time of judging).

Sparkling

Ruggeri, Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

, Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Il Poggiolo, Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Blanc de Noir Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points

Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Blanc de Noir Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points

Traditional Method Hokkaido Type C Brut, Hokkaido, Japan NV | Gold, 96 points Can Sala, Vinyes de Can Sala Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2015 | Platinum, 97 points

Vinyes de Can Sala Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2015 | Platinum, 97 points

Whites

Soalheiro, Alvarinho, Monção e Melgaço, Vinho Verde, Portugal 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points

Alvarinho, Monção e Melgaço, Vinho Verde, Portugal 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points Zýmē di Celestino Gaspari, From Black to White, Veneto, Italy 2022 | Gold, 95 points

From Black to White, Veneto, Italy 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Parea 23 Tempranillo Blanco, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017 | Silver, 92 points Ktima Gerovassiliou, Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points

Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points

Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence, France 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Gold, 96 points

Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Gold, 96 points

Vignasilan, Breganze, Veneto, Italy 2017 | Gold, 95 points Brokenwood, ILR Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2019 | Platinum, 97 points

ILR Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2019 | Platinum, 97 points

Enchanted Garden Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024 | Gold, 95 points Ambar Estate, Lustral Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, Oregon, United States 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Lustral Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, Oregon, United States 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Reds

Lionel Gosseaume, Les Marcottes, Touraine, Loire, France 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Les Marcottes, Touraine, Loire, France 2023 | Gold, 95 points Khachen Wines, Areni, Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Areni, Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Puntay Classico Superiore, Caldaro / Kalterersee, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points Guadianeja, Paraje Alto Hungrao Tempranillo, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points Vall Llach, Mas de la Rosa Gran Vinya Classificada, Priorat, Spain 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points

Mas de la Rosa Gran Vinya Classificada, Priorat, Spain 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points

Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2023 | Gold, 95 points Castello di Meleto, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022 | Gold, 95 points Ernie Els, Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 96 points

Proprietor's Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 96 points

Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, California, United States 2019 | Gold, 95 points Heirloom Vineyards, A’lambra, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2023 | Gold, 96 points

Sweet

Monemvasia Winery Tsimbidi, Vin Liastos, Monemvasia-Malvasia, Peloponnese, Greece 2012 | Best in Show, 97 points

