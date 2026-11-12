Highlights from the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2026: A two-day journey of fine wine
A look back at some of the most memorable moments of the weekend at the DFWE London.
As the festive season began to unfold in London, the wine world’s flagship event returned on 6 and 7 November. Marking its 29th edition, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) brought together more than 130 producers from around the globe in the heart of Marylebone, showcasing an exceptional collection of wines.
Across the two day celebration, guests enjoyed a vibrant programme of masterclasses and walk-around tastings. Returning for a second year, the intimate, sit-down format of the Winemakers’ Lunches proved particularly popular. Away from the bustle of the Grand Tasting, these exclusive experiences offered guests the opportunity to share a table, discover special bottles and engage directly with the producers behind the wines.
The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Winners’ Showcase was another popular feature, presenting more than 40 wines recognised in the 2026 competition. One of the most visited tables of the weekend, it gave guests the opportunity to discover some of the competition’s standout award-winning wines.
Another much-anticipated highlight was the sold-out Cellar Collection. A firm favourite of the Encounter, it brought together a carefully curated selection of some of the world’s most sought-after wines, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to taste bottles from iconic producers.
Scroll down to see photo highlights from DFWE London 2026.
Thanks to photographer Ellen Richardson for capturing the event.
Special thanks also to our event sponsors Fredericksburg Texas, Riedel, Champagne Bollinger, Renais Gin and Wilfred's Drinks for making this year's event memorable.
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Elizabeth is Marketing Executive at Decanter, supporting planning and execution of marketing activities across Decanter’s portfolio of events and awards, including Decanter World Wine Awards, Fine Wine Encounters and Decanter Masterclasses.
Elizabeth is originally from Mexico and moved to Italy in 2019 to pursue a Masters in Brand Design Management in Food and Wine. Her expertise and passion lies in Italian wine, and she holds IWS and WSET 3. Her background is in Marketing, holding a second Masters in International Marketing of Wine. She also has experience working across different international markets such as the US, Mexico, Italy and UK.