DFWE_London26
Credit Ellen Richardson Photography
(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

As the festive season began to unfold in London, the wine world’s flagship event returned on 6 and 7 November. Marking its 29th edition, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) brought together more than 130 producers from around the globe in the heart of Marylebone, showcasing an exceptional collection of wines.

Across the two day celebration, guests enjoyed a vibrant programme of masterclasses and walk-around tastings. Returning for a second year, the intimate, sit-down format of the Winemakers’ Lunches proved particularly popular. Away from the bustle of the Grand Tasting, these exclusive experiences offered guests the opportunity to share a table, discover special bottles and engage directly with the producers behind the wines.

The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Winners’ Showcase was another popular feature, presenting more than 40 wines recognised in the 2026 competition. One of the most visited tables of the weekend, it gave guests the opportunity to discover some of the competition’s standout award-winning wines.

Another much-anticipated highlight was the sold-out Cellar Collection. A firm favourite of the Encounter, it brought together a carefully curated selection of some of the world’s most sought-after wines, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to taste bottles from iconic producers.

Scroll down to see photo highlights from DFWE London 2026.

Thanks to photographer Ellen Richardson for capturing the event.

Special thanks also to our event sponsors Fredericksburg Texas, Riedel, Champagne Bollinger, Renais Gin and Wilfred's Drinks for making this year's event memorable.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Celebrating in style, Riedel glasses perfectly polished and ready to kick off the day.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

DWWA Awards Manager Shivani Tomar pouring wine at the DWWA Winners' table.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

The Cellar Collection drew a full house to its dedicated room at The Landmark.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Another Cellar Collection favourite: Remírez de Ganuza.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Guests enjoyed exceptional Jamón Ibérico from Brindisa.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Among wine-lovers’ favourite glassware, the Riedel Stand stands out.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Vincent Chaperon Chef de Cave of Dom Pérignon, alongside Natalie Earl Decanter’s Champagne Editor for France.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

The impressive Dom Pérignon line-up of 10 prestige cuvées.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Dom Pérignon masterclass guest carefully studying the colour and clarity of the champagne glass.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Head Winemaker of Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Jean-Emmanuel Danjoy, alongside Decanter’s Regional Editor for Bordeaux, Georgie Hindle.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Captivated by the glass: a moment of deep focus during the masterclass.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

An exceptional flight poured and ready for the Baron Philippe de Rothschild masterclass.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

From left to right: Seña masterclass hosts Ale Chadwick (sixth generation of the Chadwick family) and Georgie Crawley (Flagship and Icon Brands Manager, Viñedos Familia Chadwick), alongside Decanter’s Regional Editor, Ines Salpico.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

A stellar line-up charting the evolution of Seña from 1998 to 2024.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Beautiful Fredericksburg foulards were personalised, embroidered with the guests' initials.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

The six hosts of the Winemakers’ Lunches together! From left to right: Christian Seely, Jesús Jiménez, Lucy-Hill Smith, Adrianna Catena, Michel Chapoutier and Manfred Ing.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Winemakers’ Lunches table with Jesús Jiménez, technical director of Bodega Numanthia.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Guests in a moment of discovery at the Marqués de Cáceres stand.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Our esteemed sponsor Fredericksbourg showcasing their selection of Texan wines.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Kopke’s ice cart, serving refreshing cocktails in the reception area, proved highly popular with guests.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Champagne Bollinger brought sparkle to the celebration.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

At the VIP party guests enjoyed delicious Wilfred’s non-alcoholic Spritz.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Happy guests raise a glass to an exceptional afternoon at the Grand Tasting.

(Image credit: Ellen Richarson)

Sharing moments and exceptional pours: guests enjoying at the Cellar Collection.

(Image credit: Ellen Richardson)

Similes all around – Cheers for another unforgettable Decanter Fine Wine Encounter!

Elizabeth Gonzalez Zamorano
Elizabeth Gonzalez Zamorano
Marketing Executive

Elizabeth is Marketing Executive at Decanter, supporting planning and execution of marketing activities across Decanter’s portfolio of events and awards, including Decanter World Wine Awards, Fine Wine Encounters and Decanter Masterclasses.

Elizabeth is originally from Mexico and moved to Italy in 2019 to pursue a Masters in Brand Design Management in Food and Wine. Her expertise and passion lies in Italian wine, and she holds IWS and WSET 3. Her background is in Marketing, holding a second Masters in International Marketing of Wine. She also has experience working across different international markets such as the US, Mexico, Italy and UK.