As the festive season began to unfold in London, the wine world’s flagship event returned on 6 and 7 November. Marking its 29th edition, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) brought together more than 130 producers from around the globe in the heart of Marylebone, showcasing an exceptional collection of wines.

Across the two day celebration, guests enjoyed a vibrant programme of masterclasses and walk-around tastings. Returning for a second year, the intimate, sit-down format of the Winemakers’ Lunches proved particularly popular. Away from the bustle of the Grand Tasting, these exclusive experiences offered guests the opportunity to share a table, discover special bottles and engage directly with the producers behind the wines.

The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Winners’ Showcase was another popular feature, presenting more than 40 wines recognised in the 2026 competition. One of the most visited tables of the weekend, it gave guests the opportunity to discover some of the competition’s standout award-winning wines.

Another much-anticipated highlight was the sold-out Cellar Collection. A firm favourite of the Encounter, it brought together a carefully curated selection of some of the world’s most sought-after wines, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to taste bottles from iconic producers.

Scroll down to see photo highlights from DFWE London 2026.

Thanks to photographer Ellen Richardson for capturing the event.

Special thanks also to our event sponsors Fredericksburg Texas, Riedel, Champagne Bollinger, Renais Gin and Wilfred's Drinks for making this year's event memorable.