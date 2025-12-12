Five examples of grape varieties that power great wines to pair with roast duck or goose are:

Pinot Noir

Barbera

Mencía

Riesling

Pinot Gris

Traditional roast duck is a key element of Christmas dinner in Denmark, while goose was at one time the go-to festive meat in England.

Whether you’re going Danish-style or old-school this year, or simply fancy a change, duck or goose will likely give you a richer meat on the festive dinner table than the classic turkey.

Look for medium-bodied wines with relatively high acidity to cut through the fat content of the showpiece roast duck or goose, but also enough juicy fruit concentration and depth to meet the intensity of the meat.

Pinot Noir is often named as a classic pairing for duck, while white wines combining refreshing acidity with richness can be a great match for goose, such as off-dry Riesling or Alsace Pinot Gris.

Think about the intensity of the dish, and any elements of sweetness or acidity delivered by other ingredients on the plate or table, too.

Ultimately, it’s also important to remember that personal preference is a big part of the equation when it comes to food and wine pairing.

Is red or white wine better with roast duck?

Medium-bodied reds with a good concentration of bright red fruit and relatively high acidity should generally work well with roast duck.

Some oak and tannin influence can add depth, but watch out for them overpowering the dish. Tannins should soften over time in the best red wines built to age.

Pinot Noir is a classic choice with duck, although styles differ in intensity and balance of aromas. Burgundy is Pinot Noir’s heartland, but there are many regions to explore around the world. See Decanter’s recent panel tasting on German Spätburgunder, for instance.

Sauces or other ingredients, such as those in a stuffing mix, might affect the equation.

This Decanter.com archive article by Matthieu Longuère MS, wine development manager at Le Cordon Bleu London culinary school, offers advice on pairing wine with duck cooked in different ways.

He suggested Pinot Gris from Alsace as a white wine option with classic duck à l’orange, or Mencía from Spain’s Galicia region as a great red wine option.

‘[The wine] needs to have enough acidity and a hint of richness to cope with the sauce, yet enough body not to be overwhelmed by the texture of the bird.’

Mourvèdre, Merlot, Syrah or Cabernet Franc red wines all have potential to match well with duck. Mourvèdre-dominant wines ‘can be a sensual partner for duck, especially cooked Provençal style with olives’, wrote Decanter food and wine expert Fiona Beckett, author of Matchingfoodandwine.com.

Wines to drink with roast goose

A roast goose on the festive table could call for the rich texture and refreshing acidity of some top Riesling styles. See this buying guide to German Riesling for starters.

Some wines have ginger spice notes and slight sweetness, which may work particularly well accompanying a goose roasted with a classic five spice mix.

Explore Vouvray white wines (Chenin Blanc) from France’s Loire Valley, too, with the aforementioned Pinot Gris also worth considering.

As for reds, why not head to northern Italy? Ronan Sayburn MS, Co-Chair at the Decanter World Wine Awards, previously recommended Barbera d’Alba from Piedmont.

‘Goose has dark meat which is full of flavour and a fattiness that Cranberry sauce cuts through well. Barbera is light and juicy with great acidity and fleshy red berry fruit.’

Duck with rosé Champagne

Depending on your budget, a gastronomic rosé Champagne could add an extra splash of indulgence to festive roast duck. Beyond Champagne itself, look to traditional-method sparkling rosés, too.

A twist on the theme could be the classic French dish of ‘magrez de canard’ with blanc de noirs styles, showcasing Pinot Noir and/or Pinot Meunier, as recommended by the Comité Champagne.

Kathrine Larsen-Robert MS, head of wine for Europe at members’ club 67 Pall Mall, told Decanter last year she would pair Larmandier-Bernier Rosé de Saignée Champagne with duck at Christmas.

Larsen-Robert said this wine would match well with roast turkey. She pairs it with duck, however, in a festive nod to her Danish roots.

Wine inspiration for roast duck and goose at Christmas

All wines featured below have been reviewed by Decanter experts and offer a range of price-points, including top UK high-street picks featured in Decanter’s Festive Wine Guide.

{} {"wineId":"101345","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"81029","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"103871","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102219","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"103533","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102019","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"103543","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102956","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83427","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"103838","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"101826","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"101671","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"96995","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"103310","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"103754","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"102773","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

This article has been updated in December 2025, including with new wine recommendations.

Related articles: