Distilled: Hot off the press – Tequila: A tasting course

A taste of tequila

Looking to learn more about tequila? Then a new book by Decanter contributor Millie Milliken has you covered. Published this month, Tequila: A Tasting Course (£20 DK) explores the history and culture of tequila, from Aztec times up to the modern day, explaining how and where it’s made, and profiling key styles. Milliken highlights six flavour categories – from sweet/rich to savoury/vegetal – and reviews 100 different tequilas, so you can discover new bottles to try. There’s also practical advice on how to taste, an A-Z of tasting terms, recommendations of best tequila bars around the world and a step-by-step guide to making classic cocktails such as the Margarita and El Diablo at home. A great read, whether you’re a tequila novice or agave aficionado.

Spirited words ‘I feel sorry for you people that don’t drink… because when you wake up in the morning, that’s as good as you’re going to feel all day’ – Dean Martin

What to drink now… Amelia

Employees Only, Singapore

First created in 2007 by Jason Kosmas and Dushan Zaric, co-founders of Employees Only, at their original NYC outpost, the Amelia now appears on their Singapore bar’s menu. It’s named in honour of a Greek woman who gave Kosmas food and lodging when he ran out of money travelling through Greece. Combining fruity and floral notes, it’s a bright and zippy sipper – beautifully balanced while also impressive when replicated at home. Kosmas and Zaric say: ‘We use the Amelia to transition Cosmopolitan drinkers into our dangerous world of subtle flavours and chose vodka as the base spirit to showcase the elderflower liqueur, without muddying its flavour.’ We like single farm Ukrainian vodka Mikolasch (£25.25 The Whisky Exchange) to mix with the classic elderflower liqueur St Germain (£22 Waitrose), Funkin Blackberry Purée (£12.99 Master of Malt), fresh lemon juice and Bristol Syrup Company No 1 Simple Syrup (£5.99 Nisbets).

Ingredients: 45ml vodka, 22.5ml St Germain elderflower liqueur, 30ml blackberry puree, 30ml fresh lemon juice

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Arabic mint leaves

Method: Shake all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain into your coupe and garnish.

Related articles