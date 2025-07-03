Distilled: Spritz into summer

Refreshing, versatile and lower in alcohol than classic cocktails, the spritz has become a popular summer fixture. Indeed, last year, spritz serves accounted for one in seven cocktails sold in the UK, versus one in 11 the previous year, according to the CGA Mixed Drinks Q3 2023/2024 Report. Tapping into the trend, the Campari Group has launched Sarti Rosa. Made from a base of premium French vodka, Sarti Rosa (£15.99-£21.90/70cl, widely available, alcohol 14%) is infused with passion fruit, mango and Sicilian blood oranges. Its fruity flavour profile will appeal to those who find Aperol and Campari too bitter. To create a vibrant-pink Sarti Spritz, combine two parts Sarti Rosa with three parts sparkling wine and one part soda water in a balloon glass filled with ice.

Spirited words ‘There can’t be good living where there is no good drinking’ – Benjamin Franklin

What to drink now… The Mediterranean Treasure

Story by Clinton Cawood

The Mediterranean Treasure

Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain

Transport yourself to the Mediterranean sea with the salinity-and-spice notes of this complex yet refreshing cocktail. Paradiso founder Giacomo Giannotti explains: ‘The fino Sherry provides a foundational note, while coriander adds a layer of spice, contributing to the cocktail’s complexity. Finally, the salt rim further enhances the sea flavour, creating a drink that is truly reminiscent of the Mediterranean.’ Gianotti uses Ketel One Vodka (£24-£33.50/70cl, widely available) and St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur (£27.99-£42.99/70cl, widely available). As with all of Paradiso’s creations, this one is served in elaborate fashion at the bar, in a seashell placed inside a ‘treasure chest’ with a leaf from an oyster plant, a small edible pearl and a smoking rosemary sprig. At home, a coupe glass will do nicely.

Ingredients: 50ml Ketel One Vodka, 20ml fino Sherry, 5ml St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, 20ml fresh lemon juice, 15ml honey, 15ml egg white, 6-8 coriander leaves

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Salt rim

Method: Pour the Ketel One, fino Sherry, St-Germain, lemon juice, honey, egg whites and coriander leaves in a shaker over ice. Shake vigorously and double strain into a salt-rimmed coupe glass.

