On the rack: American actor Kyle MacLachlan on his cellar and most memorable wines
American actor Kyle MacLachlan on his passion for the wines of Washington, a particularly memorable Cabernet experience, and David Lynch’s influence on his wine drinking habits.
Decanter meets Kyle MacLachlan
What’s on your wine rack at the moment?
Half my cellar is inevitably wines from Washington. I make wine up there so I’m always interested in what’s happening in my neighbourhood.
Cabernet is my pleasure. My winemaker Daniel Wampfler is also the winemaker at Abeja and I tend to keep a stash of those. From California, Aubert is known for its whites, but recently I’ve been drinking the Pinot Noir. I’ve also been enjoying some older vintages from Howell Mountain. Those are really special – but I never wait for that special occasion. Sometimes it’s just, ‘You know, tonight’s a great night.
Where do you keep your wine?
I’ve been in my house for 35 years and when I renovated it, there was a space beneath the stairs. I asked the contractor if he could pour a slab and build a small space for keeping wine. I can stand up straight for the first three feet when I walk in. Then I have to start crouching. It’s very low rent.
How did you first get into wine?
My high school girlfriend’s family would have wine with dinner and I thought that was very sophisticated. Then I did Dune with David Lynch and he was a big wine guy. He brought me into the world of Bordeaux because I didn’t have any money then.
When I moved to Los Angeles, I made trips up to Napa, eventually meeting Ann Colgin at Colgin Cellars. I started peppering her with questions and that ultimately led to me creating my own wine label [Pursued by Bear].
What’s one of the most memorable wines you’ve ever had?
That was with Ann Colgin. We were at her house for Chinese New Year – she liked to have parties – and we had one of their 2015 Cabernets. I had never tasted anything like it. It completely demanded your attention.
Is there a wine you’ve always wanted to try?
This is where everyone talks about the ’47 Cheval Blanc, right? Are there any bottles left? I’ll take one.
Who’s a memorable person you’ve shared a glass of wine with?
David Lynch again. Wine was where we found common ground. He flew me to Hollywood for my first screen test and we talked about Lynch-Bages.
When I got back to my hotel room, he had a bottle waiting on my table. I was fresh out of school and my first thought was, ‘How does someone get into your hotel room?’
The most memorable glass, though, was at Cannes in 2017 for the premiere of the new Twin Peaks. It was my first time at the festival and we were on our way to walk the red carpet.
We passed a hotel with a bar and stopped to have a glass of wine. It was one of those times where you say to yourself, ‘Remember this, it’s a special moment.’ It was just the house red.
Your favourite wine and food pairing?
I’m a steak and Cabernet guy, but I love barbecue with my own Baby Bear Syrah. Its sweet and savoury notes work well with it.
Where do you buy your wines?
Astor Wines in New York. If I’m in Walla Walla I go to The Thief. In Los Angeles there’s Wally’s.
Wines for snacking and watching yourself on TV?
Chablis. Sancerre. Something French, something white and easy to drink.
For celebrating?
My wife loves Champagne. Ruinart Blanc de Blancs really delivers.
Your classic dinner party dish and wine pairing?
I can whip up a great lasagna. I’d pair that with a beautiful Sangiovese from Leonetti Cellar.
Of all the characters you’ve played, which would you like to have a glass of wine with?
Paul Atreides from Dune would be amazing because he’s such a spice aficionado. It would have to be something funky, like Bionic Frog. Christophe Baron with Paul Atreides… that would be fun.