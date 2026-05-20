David Lynch again. Wine was where we found common ground. He flew me to Hollywood for my first screen test and we talked about Lynch-Bages.

When I got back to my hotel room, he had a bottle waiting on my table. I was fresh out of school and my first thought was, ‘How does someone get into your hotel room?’

The most memorable glass, though, was at Cannes in 2017 for the premiere of the new Twin Peaks. It was my first time at the festival and we were on our way to walk the red carpet.

We passed a hotel with a bar and stopped to have a glass of wine. It was one of those times where you say to yourself, ‘Remember this, it’s a special moment.’ It was just the house red.