March 2025 relases

The annual ‘March releases’ or ‘Spring releases’ campaign is now underway with almost 50 French and international wines being sold via the Place de Bordeaux, including wines from new Burgundy estates and a first-time grower Champagne.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 49 wines.

Wines are listed in score order. Click on the winery name to go to the individual wine's page and click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Latour, 1er Cru ClasséPauillac2016100
Borgogno, AnnunziataBarolo201998
Borgogno, CannubiBarolo201998
Cathiard VineyardNapa Valley (St Helena)202298
Poggio di Sotto, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201998
Castellare di Castellina, I Sodi di S. NiccolòToscana202197
CerettoBarolo Bricco Rocche (Castiglione Falletto)202197
AcaiboSonoma County201996
Ao YunYunnan202196
Borgogno, ListeBarolo201996
CerettoBarolo Brunate (Barolo)202196
Joyau, RoséChampagne201296
PromontoryNapa Valley (Oakville)202096
Tenuta di Biserno, BisernoToscana202296
Domaine Alexandre Bonnet, La Forêt, Blanc de NoirsChampagne202095
Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Ripe al Convento RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201995
OrnellaiaBolgheri (Superiore)202295
Paul Jaboulet Aîné, La ChapelleHermitage200095
Poggio di SottoBrunello di Montalcino202095
Château Latour, Les Forts de LatourPauillac201994
Domaine Geantet PansiotGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Le Poissenot)202394
Michele ChiarloBarolo Cerequio (Barolo / La Morra)202194
Michele Chiarlo, FasetBarbaresco202294
Romano Dal FornoValpolicella (Superiore)201894
Romano Dal FornoAmarone della Valpolicella201894
Domaine de la Chapelle, Le Chevalier de SterimbergHermitage202293
Domaine Geantet Pansiot, Vieilles VignesGevrey-Chambertin202393
Domaine Quentin Jeannot, Clos des HâtesSantenay202393
Domaine Quentin Jeannot, Les NarvauxMeursault202393
Frescobaldi, CastelgiocondoBrunello di Montalcino202093
Frescobaldi, LuceBrunello di Montalcino202093
Luce della Vite, LuceToscana202293
Michele ChiarloBarolo Cannubi (Barolo)202193
Ornellaia, BiancoBolgheri202293
Ornellaia, Le Serre Nuove dell'OrnellaiaBolgheri202293
Talenti, PieroBrunello di Montalcino202093
Ceretto, BernadotBarbaresco202292
Château Latour, Pauillac de LatourPauillac202092
Domaine François Raquillet, Vieilles VignesMercurey202292
Domaine Quentin Jeannot, Les 8 OuvréesMaranges202392
Luce, Lux VitisToscana202192
Ornellaia, Poggio alle GazzeToscana202392
TalentiBrunello di Montalcino202092
Domaine Quentin Jeannot, VibratoBourgogne (Hautes Côtes de Beaune)202391
Domaine Raquillet, La BrigadièreMercurey202391
Ornellaia, Le Volte dell'OrnellaiaToscana202391
Domaine Geantet PansiotBourgogne (Hautes Côtes de Nuits)202390
Luce, LucenteToscana202290
Tenuta di Biserno, Il PinoToscana202388

