Château Latour, 1er Cru Classé Pauillac 2016 100 View A monumental wine from Latour. This isn't yet ready to drink but offers an impactful and promising palate full of muscle, tension and length. A complex nose filled with pencil lead, crayon, cola, mint, dried herbs, violets, and tobacco, layered with cocoa powder and espresso nuances. On the palate, it is both generous and controlled, suave and slick, with an effortless texture that fills the mouth with bright red fruits and cool, stony elements. The wine expands beautifully, with a powdery, fleshy grip leading to a long, mineral-driven finish marked by wet stones, graphite, and cola. Still compact and somewhat caged, the tannins remain firm and structured. It carries a sense of power and poise, but still with supreme charm. 3.7pH.

Borgogno, Annunziata Barolo 2019 98 View The most impressive of three excellent single-vineyard Borgogno wines being released solely through négociants on the Place. From the La Morra MGA this offers a nose full of fennel seeds, cherries and plums, lavender, white chocolate and almost Turkish Delight reflections. Smells amazing. Sappy and alive, but wow the texture and depth are off the charts, immediately filling and round, this comes in waves with bright, zingy fresh fruit, high acidity, juicy tannins with herbal edges and soft spices towards the finish. Complex, amazingly vibrant and so captivating. Coffee, toasted honey, sour cherries, gingerbread and rosemary. An incredible wine that is still compact and relatively tight, the tannins are at the fore presenting quite a firm structure, but this also has delicacy and elegance shining through. I could drink this all day long. Just 3,000 bottles being released from the estate bought in 2008 by Andrea Farinetti and the Farinetti family, who are also behind the Eataly empire.

Borgogno, Cannubi Barolo 2019 98 View From the legendary Cannubi cru, this is one of three single-vineyard Borgogno wines being released solely through négociants on the Place. A fragrant, spiced and savoury nose offering so much aromatic complexity in terms of espresso, sandalwood, violets and chocolate. LIvely and bright but wow what a wine, this has a wall of tannins that hit you square on - massy, fleshy and ripe but so well controlled and with a softly chalky texture so that they're not too overwhelming or drying on the palate. Rich, full and wide, but finessed with delicacy in terms of fruit purity. Balanced and harmonious, so easy to like this. Strawberries, red cherries and juicy plums with some bitter orange accents. Yum. Just 3,000 bottles being released from the estate bought in 2008 by Andrea Farinetti and the Farinetti family, who are also behind the Eataly empire.

Cathiard Vineyard Napa Valley (St Helena) 2022 98 View Sourced from 45-year-old vines planted at over 365 metres in elevation, Cathiard Vineyard’s 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon comes from the highest point on their Napa Valley estate. This 100% Cabernet Sauvignon was aged for 20 months in roughly 80% new French oak, producing a wine of both power and elegance in the 2022 vintage. It showcases a deep black-fruited profile with nuances of rich forest character, redwood, and loamy earth, all leading to a full-bodied expression that balances tannic power and fruit density. The mid-palate is structured and expansive, while a saline-acid tension carries the wine to an exceptionally long finish, where pure currant, blackberry, and black cherry notes mingle with wet slate and graphite minerality, rounding out a satisfying, slightly spicy close. Just gorgeous.

Poggio di Sotto, Riserva Brunello di Montalcino 2019 98 View Selected after multiple blind tastings, Poggio di Sotto’s Riserva represents a single cask distinguished by its deeper colour, youthful countenance, and – according to winemaker Leonardo Berti – the emotion it evokes. A brooding mass, the 2019 wafts furtively with gingerbread, juniper and cloves. Zesty citrus provides a countering snap. Full and still compacted, it charges the mouth with steely yet elegantly sculpted tannins and brisk acidity. Pure, dark berry fruit is lying in wait to flesh out the structure. A masterpiece of proportionality. Tuck away in the cellar.

Castellare di Castellina, I Sodi di S. Niccolò Toscana 2021 97 View Cocoa powder and red berries on the nose, some softly ferrous notes with tobacco and rose florality. Thick and glossy but lively with lots of life and energy. This is broad and powerful, complex and muscular with flesh and chew. Tannins are grippy but they're joined by mouthwatering acidity that lifts the expression. Sun-kissed black fruit and spiced on the finish. It still feels a little compact at this stage, but is full of concentration and finesse with graphite, slate and a bloody tang on the finish. Grapes come from the best two crus of the estate. 2021 saw the latest harvest ever at the estate finishing on October 20th. Winemaker Alessandro Cellai. All I Sodi wines feature endangered bird species on the label, this one is the orange-headed bunting.

Ceretto Barolo Bricco Rocche (Castiglione Falletto) 2021 97 View Surrounding Ceretto’s single-vineyard winery in Castiglione Falletto, the Bricco Rocche vineyard can be identified from afar by the modern cube structure. A monopoly of just over one hectare, this wine was first produced in 1982. A thoroughly promising nose vibrates with intensity. Preliminary scents of cherry blossom, tea, balsam wood and dewy earth surge insistently from the glass. Stylishly sculpted and taut, it simmers with power, and there is just enough give to the pulpy raspberry fruit. Crisp, talc-like tannins meld with chalky minerals. Hints of toasted hazelnut flit throughout, and brightness on the finish is suggestive of rosehip tea.

Acaibo Sonoma County 2019 96 View Amazing fruit purity - this is clean and crystalline, blackcurrants and plum, with massy tannins that fill the mouth and give this a round body and bouncy structure. Full of ripe fruit, but cool and not heated, freshness is there as is a refreshing, mineral, wet stone finish. This is a really great wine with such finesse and purity, long length and lifted body. There's a touch of heat and spice that still needs to settle but this will be delicious. Acaido is really developing a lovely signature with great consistency.

Ao Yun Yunnan 2021 96 View Bitter orange peel, Chinese five spice, exotic spices, green bell pepper, capscicum, leather and fragrant dark fruit. Ripe and forward, fleshy and bright, this shines out of the glass. Glossy in terms of fragrance and heady scents, as well as ripe fruit, but there's no heaviness on the palate and the aromatic expression is so delightful. A touch of sweetness to the fruit also. Firm and structured, with a velvety texture. Juicy and well made, there's precision and a sleek overall frame. Very good indeed. A blend of 57% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Cabernet Franc, 12% Merlot, 6% Syrah and 6% Petit Verdot. The estate experienced the longest period of drought ever in the first half of 2021 with warmer and dryer than usual conditions meaning that the plot situated at 2,600m in altitude were able to fully ripen and be included in the grand vin for the first time. The harvest was 56 days long stretching from 6th September to 2nd November. Yield 20hl/ha. 3.49pH. Ageing 60% in stoneware jars and glass vats, the rest in French oak barrels.

Borgogno, Liste Barolo 2019 96 View One of three single-vineyard Borgogno wines being released solely through négociants on the Place. Situated in the Liste cru, north of the Cannubi area, the vineyard's higher altitude and cooler microclimate gives an expressive aromatic spectrum with wild strawberries and toasted herbs on the nose. It smells fragrant and expressive. White chocolate, sour cherries and violets. Round and filling, this has gorgeously pure fruit - red berries with mouthwatering acidity, almost a sharp zingy element to the fruit, sherbet-like, with plentiful but fine tannins giving a really massy mouthful but so charming and delicious. Like a big hug. Ends salty and stony. Lifted and bright yet still with layers of flavour and texture. It needs longer to settle no doubt but this is glorious. Just 3,000 bottles being released from the estate bought in 2008 by Andrea Farinetti and the Farinetti family, who are also behind the Eataly empire.

Ceretto Barolo Brunate (Barolo) 2021 96 View Brothers Bruno and Marcello Ceretto made their first purchase in Brunate in 1970. Today the family counts over five hectares in this hot, south-facing MGA. The vineyards are mostly located on the mid-slope at an average of 350 metres above sea level. Darkly and exotically nuanced, the 2021 opens like a wondrous Chinese medicine herb drawer. Undertones of wet pavement, tar and lurking florals soon follow. This is steely, tight and multilayered. Sour cherry and currant are packed into the core, and silky tannins wrap confidently around. Compelling bittering agents rebound on the finish.

Joyau, Rosé Champagne 2012 96 View Fragrant nose of Turkish Delight, floral notes of rose with buttery bread, orange rind, peach, caramel and toast. Insanely fragrant and perfumed - really alive on the nose. Subtle and sophisticated on the palate, I love the immediate zing and really fine bubbles. Cherry fruit with a touch of sweetness and a savoury, herbal elements as well as soft cinnamon spice. Feels light and easy to drink, but with nuance and complexity. A really enjoyable wine with plenty of flavour and really lovely red apple, cherry and cranberry juiciness. It delivers the nuances of maturity and evolution with such drinkability. 3.5g/l. Made from Pinot Noir in the grands and premier crus of Mailly, Vertus, Verzenay and Chardonnay from Avize and Chouilly as well as 9% of Pinot Noir from Riceys vinified as red wine.

Promontory Napa Valley (Oakville) 2020 96 View The 2020 Promontory harbours a distinct coolness, with aromas of bay laurel, sagebrush, unsmoked tobacco, and pure black currant fruit. On the palate, it has a lovely medium-bodied presence, with firm, mineral-laced tannins that carry a granular texture, building with vivid intensity and focused precision. A host of savoury notes emerge, redolent of black olive, thyme, and rosemary, with an underlying cherrywood nuance. Tension-filled yet complemented by freshness, the wine unfolds into an extraordinarily long, savoury, mineral-rich finish, marked by crunchy acid tension. The grapes were harvested just 10 days before the fires broke out in Napa Valley, showcasing the exceptional quality of the growing season—a glimpse of what might have been had the fires not occurred.

Tenuta di Biserno, Biserno Toscana 2022 96 View The Biserno project marked the reunion of Antinori brothers, Lodovico and Piero – together with their nephew, Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi – when it was founded in 2001. Situated in Bibbona on the Tuscan coast, it consists of equal parts Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, with a dash of Petit Verdot. The 2022 is deep and rich, with concentrated hedgerow berry aromas allied to grilled and fresh herb scents. In the mouth it showcases the vintage's compact nature and density of fruit, with an elevated menthol character which sweeps in with a wave of freshness and carries the wine on its coat tails. Very refined, silky tannins and high acidity, along with some lovely floral top-notes make this a well balanced and aromatically seductive wine. Best after several years in bottle.

Domaine Alexandre Bonnet, La Forêt, Blanc de Noirs Champagne 2020 95 View A new and exciting grower Champagne on the place from Alexandre Bonnet based in Les Riceys in the Côte de Bar. This is made from a single-vineyard, south-facing plot called La Forêt, using a mass selection of Pinot Noir from vines planted in 1973. Gorgeous light pink colour to the rim, more like a white wine really. Spiced black pepper and strawberries on the nose, smells great. Enticing. clean and crisp, such gorgeous flavours of red berries, soft spices, vanilla and oak. I like the subtle sweetness despite no residual sugar, it has a vertical depth that comes in layers with red cherry, raspberry and cranberry fruit - crisp and so pure. Refreshing and excellently made. intense, focussed and totally moreish. Ageing 39 months on lees, disgorging without dosage or sulphur. 1,312 bottles, 50 magnums and 20 jeroboams produced. In addition to ecological viticulture practises, the bottle has a water-saving cotton label and uses recycled silk paper. 3.04pH.

Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Ripe al Convento Riserva Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View The Ripe al Convento vineyard has always supplied Castelgiocondo’s Riserva (in years it is made). The 8ha plot flanks the top of a hill rising from 420 to 450 metres above sea level. Opening with a tangle of dusty, dry Mediterranean herbs, tamarind and carob, the 2019 exudes sense of place. Dense layers of generous dark brambly berries are hugged by ample yet fine grainy tannins. These are broad and youthfully cinching but never austere. Integrated acidity gently permeates the palate. Hearty and textured, this lingers with cocoa and a rusty tang.

Ornellaia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2022 95 View Ornellaia 2022 is bold, dark fruited and spicy at this early stage, reflecting the increased percentage of Petit Verdot used in the blend. Production director Marco Balsimelli settled on 10% Petit Verdot to lend more structure to the otherwise quite soft tannic profile. Not lacking in brooding complexity, it swirls with peppery and herbal nuances and some lovely fresh acidity which carries through to a bright finish. As is characteristic of the 2022s in Bolgheri, this is overall a more compact and dense style compared to the previous year. 55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc, 10% Petit Verdot.

Paul Jaboulet Aîné, La Chapelle Hermitage 2000 95 View Smells meaty and briney, lovely roast lamb scents, herbal, leather, cherries and a touch of mushroom - really focussed on the savouriness. Bright and shining, this has a gorgeous combination of freshly picked strawberries with lifting acidity and supportive tannins but that are so soft, creamy and caressing. This has lost its baby fat and flesh, but there's brightness and elegance here in spades. All in perfect harmony with lovely rose and tobacco edges and tons of energy. A delightful time to approach this.

Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino 2020 95 View Poggio di Sotto

Château Latour, Les Forts de Latour Pauillac 2019 94 View A captivating nose of milk chocolate, cola, cherries, and violets, offering a soft and inviting bouquet. The palate is fully textured, opening gradually to coat the cheeks and tongue in a fine layer of chalky tannins. Juicy and succulent through the mid-palate, it bursts with citrus zest, orange and lemon pith, cranberries, and red cherries. There’s a beautiful interplay of bite and tension, with a sapdi freshness and a mineral core of crushed stones and iron. The finish ends bright, minty, and herbal, delivering great drive and persistence. 3.60pH.

Domaine Geantet Pansiot Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Le Poissenot) 2023 94 View A little shy on the nose, strawberries and soft herbal accents. Bright and tangy, again the fruit is just on the tip of ripeness giving some sharpness to the expression but also allowing the bright acidity to keep things lifted and lively. I love the expression, has a sense of creaminess about it and some calm control where the fruit is more balanced with the acidity and the tannins have a soft cushioning texture. Feels great to drink, accessible and just so finessed. Ends juicy and creamy with a touch of stone.

Michele Chiarlo Barolo Cerequio (Barolo / La Morra) 2021 94 View The Chiarlo name is practically synonymous with Cerequio. Boasting a substantial nine hectares in this revered MGA, which straddles La Morra and Barolo, the family has produced a separate bottling since 1988. The 2021 starts out brightly, proposing red cherry, raspberry and rose. It uplifts before then grounding as it develops captivating earthy complexities of eucalyptus, ginger and ginseng. Similar duality plays out on the palate, where frisky acidity and a lightness in step belies sneaky density of raspberry and rhubarb. Fresh, chalky tannins cling in all the right places. Liquorice root and mint tea enhance the finish.

Michele Chiarlo, Faset Barbaresco 2022 94 View Fragrant nose full of rose petals and violets with sweet strawberries and some dried herbs. Sappy and fresh, this has a nice liveliness to it, clean and clear with a juicy core. Tannis have grip and bite with a soft graphite, wet stone undercurrent and licks of iron, liquorice, aniseed and tobacco on the finish. Cool and lively. Just so juicy and mouth puckering, really excellent to eat food with, light on its feet but with a deep core of flavour. Iron filings, some bitter orange but super fun.

Romano Dal Forno Valpolicella (Superiore) 2018 94 View The wet 2018 vintage has conferred this Valpolicella Superiore – a blend of 60% Corvina, 15% Croatina, 10% Corvinone, 10% Oseleta and 5% Rondinella – with an accessible and fragrant character compared to its more typical firmly shut down youth. Intense scents of potpourri, iris, crushed violet, fresh blueberries, herbs and a hint of black tea lead to a cocoa-dusted palate of succulent and ferrous red fruits, balanced by good acidity and with that beautiful fragrance wafting through. While still ageworthy, you could enjoy this sooner than other recent vintages, such as the magnificent 2016 tasted alongside it.

Romano Dal Forno Amarone della Valpolicella 2018 94 View The estate's older vines from its best plots are used for this Amarone. The grapes are dried for three months (compared to one and a half months for the Valpolicella Superiore) in the advanced drying room before vinifying in stainless steel and ageing for 24 months in a mix of new French and American oak barriques. Rich and intense, yet with that aromatic twist courtesy of the wet 2018 vintage, the punchy alcohol is well contained by the acidity and fine, grainy, slightly drying tannins. Dark cherry, cassis, amaro and balsamic herbs lead to a tight finish of black cherry.

Domaine de la Chapelle, Le Chevalier de Sterimberg Hermitage 2022 93 View Very pale in colour, with subtle green hints. This is aromatically discreet at the time of tasting, with lime leaf, cedar and tobacco nuances. Light- to medium-bodied for a white Hermitage and really quite approachable, with fairly low acidity and medium length. The alcohol (14%) feels well balanced, the oak work isn’t overt; overall it is well judged. Rather than Hermitage grandeur, this is more about refreshing acidity and subtle salinity. A light white Hermitage in an elegant, drinkable, Burgundian style that will need time to take on weight in bottle, so be sure to wait for a few years after release as it's currently very closed and introverted. Domaine de la Chapelle owns about 5ha of white varieties on mainly loess terroir, two thirds of which is Marsanne, one third Roussanne. The exact blend in 2022 is 87% Marsanne and 13% Roussanne, as it was a difficult year for Roussanne. Harvest dates: 11 to 23 August. Fermented in concrete eggs and demi-muids, 10%-15% new oak, matured for nine months, no malolactic.

Domaine Geantet Pansiot, Vieilles Vignes Gevrey-Chambertin 2023 93 View Subtle and gentle, this flows so easily across the tongue. A buzz of sherbet strawberries, picked just ripe, a real zing to the expression but this also gives somewhat austere tannins, though there is a cool aspect that's really nice. Layered and fine, this has an easy charm about it. Slowly expands with more red berry fruit and licks of stone. Very yummy with a wide expansion on the finish. Sleek, cool and streamlined - this doesn't deviate from the core but feels so well made.

Domaine Quentin Jeannot, Clos des Hâtes Santenay 2023 93 View Herbal and lemony on the nose, some wild yellow berries with straw and toasted caramel. Zingy and so alive on the palate, this is fresh and vibrant with a balance of citrus zest, fresh crisp apple and creamy, honeyed peach and mango. Something exotic and ripe about this as well as being cool and fresh. Lovely. easy to drink and like. Succulent and so juicy on the mid palate.

Domaine Quentin Jeannot, Les Narvaux Meursault 2023 93 View Light and lifted, this is clean and fresh with a zing to the fruit profile which is white and yellow - more clean and cool than exotic and tropical. Grapes, apple, pear and peach with a creamy, wet stone element too. Well worked, it's nicely balanced, less overt acidity than the Santenay tasted before it but still good styling with some toasted elements on the finish.

Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Brunello di Montalcino 2020 93 View Davide Bozzon has been the resident winemaker at Castelgiocondo since this 2020 vintage. Given the hot conditions, he kept macerations to under 28 days to rein in the power and keep the wine from becoming too heavy. After one year in neutral barriques, it refines for a further two in large Slavonian oak casks. Grenadine and macerated red plum are topped with chocolate, rosemary and oregano. Smooth and polished on entry, luxurious fruit is laced with espresso and leather. Despite its girth, a concentration of frisky acidity persists through the core. That charming touch of Tuscan rusticity is felt in its dry, dusty tannins on the back end.

Frescobaldi, Luce Brunello di Montalcino 2020 93 View Sprawling out over the gentle hills of Montalcino’s southwestern quadrant, the aptly named Luce estate is bathed in Tuscany’s golden sunlight. The 2020 release captures every joyful ray. Vanilla and sweet wood spice infuse red cherry compote, with fragrant Mediterranean forest imparting evocative nuance. The palate is packed to the brim with generous plum and equally matched by concentrated, mouthwatering acidity. Ripe, mature tannins girdle this weighty Brunello snuggly, and tangy tangerine freshens the finish. Since 2016, ageing has been exclusively in lightly toasted Slavonian oak casks, ranging in size from 26 to 52 hectolitres.

Luce della Vite, Luce Toscana 2022 93 View Beyond the cedar, toast and sauna-like prologue, nuances of nutmeg-infused dark brambles lie in wait, while upfront grainy tannins are accentuated by a puckering raciness. Concentrated though not necessarily plush, the 2022 is still quite grapey in its embryonic state. Early picking to preserve acidity saw the Merlot harvest commence on 28 August in 2022, with the Sangiovese following two weeks later. The oak imprint is still very much at the fore of this recently bottled 30th anniversary edition. Needless to say, it needs time.

Michele Chiarlo Barolo Cannubi (Barolo) 2021 93 View From a one-hectare plot in the heart of the Cannubi hill at 240 metres above sea level, the vines range from 35 to over 65 years old and sit on sandy calcareous marl, rich in iron and magnesium. Still restrained and rather buttoned-up, this is charming nonetheless. Subtle fragrances recall pepper, wet earth, winter mint and tobacco. The elegantly weighted palate offers a juicy core of ripe red berries with pretty floral accents. Sandy textured tannins caress from the start, with zesty acidity taking the relay baton as this draws to the finish.

Ornellaia, Bianco Bolgheri 2022 93 View Ornellaia Bianco is today 100% Sauvignon Blanc, following a period a few years ago where it was blended with other varieties. There's a slightly flinty note to the aromas of lychee, green fruits, papaya and peach. In the mouth there's a delicately creamy background overlaid by very zesty citrus, apricot and lychee. The palate is vertical in shape, with mouthwatering acidity and a rich, textural finish with some leesy depth and woody grip.

Ornellaia, Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia Bolgheri 2022 93 View Merlot-dominant Serre Nuove is deeper, earthier and spicier in aroma compared to Le Volte. It has cool, balsamic herb edges with a concentration of chocolatey dark berries at the core; a finessed style that impresses. The tannins are fine and slightly grainy and grippy, and the acidity rings out. A wine of sapidity and freshness, this is a delightful option for drinking in the near- to mid-term.

Talenti, Piero Brunello di Montalcino 2020 93 View A single-vineyard bottling, Piero is dedicated to founder Pierluigi Talenti and is crafted from the very plot where he carried out a clonal selection 50 years ago. While the estate Brunello skips breezily, this progresses at a more pensive pace. Appealing scents reveal sweet herbs and orange peel in due course, with cocoa melted into sumptuous dark cherry. Mouthfilling and with suede-like tannins, it just needs a bit more time for the wood to absorb.

Ceretto, Bernadot Barbaresco 2022 92 View Straight and tangy, this is shiny and slick with a sleek frame and a drive of red berry fruit from start to finish. Super high acidity, the fruit is almost tart and sour, and then quite massy tannins come in and close down some of the enjoyment, making this quite a serious wine. The two aren't quite in harmony yet - the fresh acidities need to balance a bit more with the powerful tannins. Ends chalky and a little abruptly leaving some toasted spice, cedar and aniseed aspects.

Château Latour, Pauillac de Latour Pauillac 2020 92 View A fragrant and expressive nose, revealing layers of dried herbs, eucalyptus, thyme, and aniseed spice alongside blackcurrants and plums. The palate is vibrant and juicy, with softly fleshy tannins that expand beautifully, offering a cool graphite, cola, and liquorice edge. There's a refreshing tanginess, with bitter grapefruit adding a lively tension. Less plush and round than the 2022 vintage, this is more direct and linear, with a bright, energetic character. Lovely persistence and vibrancy, making it an enjoyable expression of Pauillac. 3.63pH.

Domaine François Raquillet, Vieilles Vignes Mercurey 2022 92 View Displays impressive depth and concentration for this level, with its plum and currant fruit, cigar leaf and smoke notes, and a charmingly rustic edge. The texture is dense, with firm tannins and a long finish. The grapes are blended from various sites, with an average vine age of 60 years and represent 2ha of surface in total. The grapes are destemmed and gently fermented, primarily by pumping over, before ageing in cask for one year. This will drink on release but is suited to mid-term cellaring as well.

Domaine Quentin Jeannot, Les 8 Ouvrées Maranges 2023 92 View Citrus zing from the start, lemon, lime, almost tart but then becomes more creamy and round, soft and subtle with some straw, apple, peach and waxy lemon notes. I like the clear citrus zestiness here and the mineral finish, really great, moreish and good to drink now. Ends salty and clean.

Luce, Lux Vitis Toscana 2021 92 View Charged nose, baked fruit, fragranced blackcurrant and lots of floral scents with some tobacco and cedar spice. Fleshy and ripe but juicy too, feels a bit massy and pushed, but if you like super ripe fruit and concentration this is for you. Blakacuctants, liquorice, tobacco, dark chocolate and plums. A big style but it does have finessed edges - it leans into the vintage and still carries some juicy acidity. Good quality although some accents from heat, alcohol and toasted spice on the finish are a little distracting.

Ornellaia, Poggio alle Gazze Toscana 2023 92 View Poggio alle Gazze is a rather unique assemblage of Sauvignon Blanc, Vermentino, Viognier, plus a small portion of Semillon grown at the Bolgheri estate. Fresh, bright and zesty, the 2023 is a real charmer. It offers stone fruit, herb and citrus scents allied to delicate flavours leaning towards elderflower, mango, pear and orange, with a stoniness to the mid-palate. Delicious.

Talenti Brunello di Montalcino 2020 92 View Between spring frost damage in lower holdings around Castelnuovo dell’Abate and the warm, dry summer yielding smaller berries and bunches, Riccardo Talenti estimates production at about 30% less in 2020. Nevertheless, his flagship Brunello tempts with strawberry, tarragon and nutmeg. Midweight and spry, it has a breezy flow across a cheerful candied pomegranate canvas. Just-ripe tannins impart a talc-like texture, and bouncy acidity animates the finish. Enjoy over the next five to eight years.

Domaine Quentin Jeannot, Vibrato Bourgogne (Hautes Côtes de Beaune) 2023 91 View Lively and zingy, this has a great energy and tension from the start. Direct and pulsing, great juicy core and a touch of creamy texture make this nice to enjoy now and would be good for food. I like the style, fresh and easy to understand and well made. From a 0.49ha plot. 500 bottles made.

Domaine Raquillet, La Brigadière Mercurey 2023 91 View Fresh, floral and fragrant so lifted on the nose. Crisp and alive, juicy and forward, this has a nice frame and balance of lemon, lime, apple and melon but with creamy vanilla custard, honey and wax elements too. A touch savoury and less fruity than I'd want with dry, spiced aspects leaving a lingering taste.

Ornellaia, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia Toscana 2023 91 View Matured partly in used Ornellaia barriques and partly in concrete, the 2023 Le Volte has seductive aromas of dark cherry compote and raspberry coulis with a waft of balsamic herbs. In the mouth there's good concentration of fruit and a silky flow, with crunchy dark berries and a vibrant streak of that raspberry coulis. It's all brought together by fresh acidity and a breezy, if slightly astringent, finish.

Domaine Geantet Pansiot Bourgogne (Hautes Côtes de Nuits) 2023 90 View Raspberry and cherry with soft herbal accents. Zingy, fruit is verging on sour, a little high toned but bright and sleek. Nice energy and cleanness with mouth scraping minerality in the sense of wet stone on the finish. Crisp and gentle. I like the really juicy mid palate - this feels easy to drink and enjoy and will be great with food.

Luce, Lucente Toscana 2022 90 View Red fruits and chalky tannins, this has elements of tobacco, vanilla and cool purple fruit. Well made with a direct line from start to finish. Balanced in terms of ripe fruit with hint of chocolate and wet stones on the finish.

