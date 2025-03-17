Decanter Fine Wine Encounter New York 2025

Be the first to secure your place at the fourth Decanter Fine Wine Encounter New York, returning on Saturday June 7 for another unforgettable celebration of fine wine. As a Decanter Premium member, you have exclusive early access to tickets before general sale.

Returning to the dynamic heart of New York City, Decanter Fine Wine Encounter offers a rare chance to explore an extraordinary selection of wines from some of the world’s most prestigious producers, exclusively invited by the Decanter team.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or an enthusiastic wine lover, this event promises a day of discovery, conversation, and an exceptional tasting experience.

What to expect:

An all day Grand Tasting, featuring over 50 prestigious wineries from across the globe, each unveiling a special, iconic wine carefully selected from their cellar

featuring over 50 prestigious wineries from across the globe, each unveiling a special, iconic wine carefully selected from their cellar The opportunity to meet and learn from top winemakers and industry experts

A carefully curated selection of exclusive masterclasses led by the legendary Veuve Clicquot and Biondi-Santi

led by the legendary and Celebrate 100 years of the Rioja DOCa with a dedicated Rioja experience, featuring a Rioja-focused bar and an exclusive masterclass highlighting the region’s heritage and Spain’s most coveted wines

and an exclusive masterclass highlighting the region’s heritage and Spain’s most coveted wines All this takes place at the breathtaking Manhatta venue, perched 60 floors above the city, offering stunning panoramic views of the iconic New York skyline

With past events selling out quickly, early access ensures you don’t miss out on this must-attend event.

Your exclusive early access begins today. General ticket sales open on Friday 21 March.

{"content":"PC9wPgo8ZGl2IGNsYXNzPSJhZC1jb250YWluZXIgYWQtY29udGFpbmVyLS1tb2JpbGUiPjxkaXYgaWQ9InBvc3QtaW5saW5lLTMiIGNsYXNzPSJpcGMtYWR2ZXJ0Ij48L2Rpdj48L2Rpdj4KPGgyIHN0eWxlPSJ0ZXh0LWFsaWduOiBjZW50ZXIiPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vZnV0dXJlLnN3b29nby5jb20vZGVjYW50ZXIvNzMzMDExMD9yZWY9QXJ0aWNsZV9QcmVtaXVtXytCVVlUSUNLRVRTIj5TZWN1cmUgeW91ciB0aWNrZXRzIG5vdzwvYT48L2gyPgo8cD4K"}

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $165

Related articles