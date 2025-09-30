Ribera del Duero 2025 report: Reserva and Grand Reserva score table

Our first Ribera del Duero report, looking at the wines released in the 12 months leading to our tasting, gave us a snapshot of the challenges and transformations happening apace in the renowned region.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 41 Reserva and Gran Reserva wines tasted by Almudena Alberca MW and Decanter's Spain Editor Ines Salpico.

Wines are listed in score order. Click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


Producer Country Vintage Score Notes
Francisco Barona, Finca las Dueñas Reserva Ribera del Duero202197
Trus, Reserva Ribera del Duero201896
Bodegas La Horra, Corimbo I Reserva Ribera del Duero201895
Viña Sastre, Pago de Santa Cruz Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero201995
Bodegas Bohórquez, Reserva Ribera del Duero201994
Bodegas Valduero, 2 Cotas Reserva Ribera del Duero201894
Comenge, Don Miguel Comenge Reserva Ribera del Duero201994
Dominio Basconcillos, Alto del Cura Reserva Ribera del Duero202094
Dominio de Cair, Tierras de Cair Reserva Ribera del Duero202094
Dominio Fournier, Reserva Ribera del Duero202094
Valtravieso, Finca La Atalaya Reserva Ribera del Duero202094
Balbas, Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero201694
Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, Arzuaga Reserva Ribera del Duero202193
Bodegas Hermanos Pérez Pascuas, Viña Pedrosa Reserva Ribera del Duero202093
Bodegas Ismael Arroyo, ValSotillo VS Reserva Ribera del Duero201993
Bodegas La Horra, Corimbo I Reserva Ribera del Duero201993
Carmelo Rodero, Raza Reserva Ribera del Duero202193
Fuentespina, R Reserva Ribera del Duero202093
Marqués de Vargas, Conde de San Cristóbal Reserva Especial Ribera del Duero202093
Pagos de Anguix, Prado Lobo Reserva Ribera del Duero201993
Pinna Fidelis, Reserva Ribera del Duero201993
Torres, Celeste Reserva Ribera del Duero202093
Solterra, Solterroir Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero201493
Aster, Reserva Ribera del Duero202192
Bodegas S. Arroyo, Tinto Arroyo Reserva Ribera del Duero201892
Bodegas Santa Eulalia, Riberal Reserva Ribera del Duero201892
Vega Real, Finca El Empecinado Reserva Ribera del Duero201992
Tinto Pesquera, Millenium Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero201892
Bodegas Virtus, Alma Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero201891
Abadia de Acón, Acón Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero201791
Bodegas Bohórquez, Reserva Ribera del Duero201890
Carramimbre, Reserva Ribera del Duero202090
Dehesa de los Canónigos, Solideo Reserva Ribera del Duero202190
Pradorey, Finca La Mina Reserva Ribera del Duero202090
Viña Arnáiz, Reserva Ribera del Duero202090
Milénico, Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero201890
Bodegas Peñafiel, Alma Serena Reserva Ribera del Duero201989
Convento de Oreja, Convento Oreja Memoria Reserva Ribera del Duero202189
Lleiroso, Joan Miró Reserva Ribera del Duero201789
Bodegas Hermanos Pérez Pascuas, Viña Pedrosa Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero201889

See also

Ribera del Duero Report 2025: Our experts’ favourite new wines redefining this premium Spanish region

Ribera del Duero Report 2025: Why the region’s white varieties are a secret weapon waiting to be unleashed

Ribera del Duero Report 2025: Meet the five charismatic mavericks producing the region’s emerging classics