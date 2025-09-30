Ribera del Duero 2025 report: Reserva and Grand Reserva score table

Francisco Barona, Finca las Dueñas Reserva Ribera del Duero 2021 97 View Such an alluring nose of graphite, leather and liquorice, with fragrant mountain herbs in the background. The palate follows with juicy plum, red cherry and roasted peppers topped with cocoa nibs and salty liquorice. Tomato leaf and Earl Grey add intrigue and depth. Vibrant, with a finely-honed structure and superb integration of wood, tannins and alcohol. The mineral freshness carries it through to the long finish.



Trus, Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 96 View Complex, layered aromas of red berries, vanilla and sweet baking spices. Deep and delicious palate, with the oak perfectly integrated and lovely tertiary flavors emerging. Seductive herbal and leathery nuances preluding the long, fine finish. Drinking beautifully now but with many years ahead of it.



Bodegas La Horra, Corimbo I Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 95 View Perfumed cherry jam and black forest fruit with layers of toast and sweet baking spices. Smooth texture, framed by powdery tannins, supporting the intensity of the fruit as well as the savoury depth. Persistent and expressive. Very approachable and seductive now but with significant cellaring potential.



Viña Sastre, Pago de Santa Cruz Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 95 View A classic gran reserva, with black cherry, toasty coffee aromas leading the nose, followed by leather and truffle aromas. Excellent balance between fruit and oak. Delicious savouriness coming through on the mid-palate with a pronounced, refreshing acidity underneath. Drinking beautifully now but with with lots of life in it still. A good showcase of the ageing potential of Ribera del Duero's wines.



Bodegas Bohórquez, Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 94 View Perfumed nose of candied blueberries, cigar box and sweet baking spices with hints of leather and forest floor. Intense blue and black fruit perfectly married with the toasty oak. Deliciously savoury on the mid-palate. The long, vivid finish reveals a promising youthfulness: very enjoyable now but with great potential to improve in bottle.



Bodegas Valduero, 2 Cotas Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 94 View Intense and fleshy on the mid-palate with soft, powdery tannins framing the red berry jam and plum fruit. Liquorice, toast, sweet spices and dried herbs add complexity and nuance. A classy, full wine of great depth but also of enjoyable drinkability (although there's also great cellaring potential). Persistent herbal and smoky nuances.



Comenge, Don Miguel Comenge Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 94 View The nose is a bit restrained yet also very expressive, with layers of black forest fruit, candied blackcurrant, cedar wood and cigar box. The mouthwatering, powdery tannins are perfectly integrated with the intense, ripe fruit. Long, warm finish.



Dominio Basconcillos, Alto del Cura Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 94 View Intensity and elegance here with ripe red fruit lift, cranberry, tomato jam and poached cherries upfront, over a darker, unctuous layer of molasses, roasted coffee beans and melting dark chocolate. Savoury depth with macerated herbs and sweet liquorice lining the tannins. Broody blueberry jam, prune on the back palate, lifted by dried violets and pot pourri. Elegant approachability and potential to age.



Dominio de Cair, Tierras de Cair Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 94 View Beautiful detail and freshness on the nose, where fennel, fresh oregano and tomato jam playfully mingle. Intensity and grip on the edges, and savoury density on the mid-palate, supported by chalky, grippy tannins. Black olive tapenade and plum fruit at the core, with touches of fig leaf and cherry leaf. Beautiful wet-stone freshness underneath.



Dominio Fournier, Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 94 View Dense core of plum, prune, dark cherry, blackberry and mulberry fruit. The tannins are muscular but refreshingly savoury with a Mediterranean, herbal lift of rockrose, oregano and thyme. Lavender and liquorice provide a lively and fragrant outline. Assertive but very well-worked tannins with a graphite edge. Lovely freshness and structure, preluding a long tail of lavender and liquorice. Great fluidity throughout.



Valtravieso, Finca La Atalaya Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 94 View A quintessentially Mediterranean nose lead by fragrant oregano, sage, tarragon, and saffron. Ripe red fruit, framed by a herbal and floral outline, fills the mouth. Roasted pepper and tobacco leaves play in the background, held by soft, savoury tannins. Long tail of plum, sweet liquorice, plum jam, thyme and tarragon.



Balbas, Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 2016 94 View Lots of varietal and stylistic typicity here. The intense ruby color hints at the persistent, impressive youthfulness - it would be hard to guess that this is a nine-year-old wine. Intense blackberry, blueberry and black cherry are topped with thyme and oregano. The fruit concentration is carried by the assertive, abundant tannins which also support the long finish. Remarkable winemaking on show.



Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, Arzuaga Reserva Ribera del Duero 2021 93 View Elegant yet robust, with firm acidity supporting the intense flavours of plum, salty liquorice, black olive and coffee; crunchy red apple and juicy pink grapefruit add a refreshing streak. Tannins are fluid and contain a smooth, poised, toasty lining. Salty liquorice, malt and filter coffee linger on the finish. Still coiled with potential to improve in bottle.



Bodegas Hermanos Pérez Pascuas, Viña Pedrosa Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 93 View Salty liquorice, prune, cherry leaves, fig, dates and black cherry mingle on the nose. The tannins have a fresh, mineral quality, lining the palate with graphite, prune and cherry pit. Assertive and lively, with a delicious savoury lining of tarragon and saffron.



Bodegas Ismael Arroyo, ValSotillo VS Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 93 View Layered aromas of garrigue, toast and nutmeg. Full and restrained, with the flavour intensity balanced by measured oak. Fine-grained, chewy tannins supporting the mid-palate and the long finish. A young and lively wine, still very fruit-led, which will surely benefit from time in bottle.



Bodegas La Horra, Corimbo I Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 93 View Lifted aromas of candied red fruit and black fruit jam, layered with cedar wood and cigar box blended with sweet baking spices. The palate is supported by firm, grainy tannins and long, fresh acidity. Very good interplay between the fruit and spices from the oak. Still young, yet delicious to drink now but with potential for further ageing in bottle.



Carmelo Rodero, Raza Reserva Ribera del Duero 2021 93 View Nuanced, toasty nose. The palate is muscular and robust, albeit elegant; the grippy tannins support layers of red apple, blackcurrant, sage, fig leaf, cherry leaf, roasted asparagus, roasted almonds and roasted peppers. Good fluidity at the core and a long finish, with lingering salty liquorice, coffee bean, caramel, dark plum, prune, dried cherry and Earl Grey. Still needs time in bottle.



Fuentespina, R Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 93 View Intense, bright black cherry colour. Complex nose combining balsamic notes of liquorice, garrigue, sweet oak spices and cigar nuances. Full and well presented on the palate, with the youthful fruit concentration and firm tannins balanced by vivid acid. Lots of typicity of both the region and the reserva style.



Marqués de Vargas, Conde de San Cristóbal Reserva Especial Ribera del Duero 2020 93 View Nutty and smoky nose, dominated by molasses, salty liquorice and prune, followed on the palate by salted caramel, molasses, roasted coffee beans, prune and blackberry jam. Tannins are cloaked in dark chocolate ganache and cherry jam. Cherry pie over it all, with a thick veil of liquorice, tarragon and cinnamon.



Pagos de Anguix, Prado Lobo Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 93 View Still a bit closed, slowly revealing layers of liquorice, nutmeg, cloves and toast. Good balance between the fruit, oak and acidity – the latter gives a lot of energy throughout. Firm tannins with a slightly dry finish. Wait for a couple of years to enjoy.



Pinna Fidelis, Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 93 View Smoky, savoury nose, very elegant and poised, layering tobacco, oregano, thyme and dried violets. Savoury and focused on the palate, with a good tannic structure cloaked in salty liquorice, cocoa powder and tobacco leaves. Delicious, refreshing juiciness underneath. Touches of forest floor and petrichor playing in the background. Long finish, with an oily, herbal lining.



Torres, Celeste Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 93 View Classical and classy. Nutty, savoury tannic framework, well structured, lined with molasses and salted caramel, and with a pleasant liquorice grip. Good integration of both wood and tannins, the sweet wood and intense fruit framed by a dried savouriness. Black olive tapenade, sweet plum and cherry jam at the core. Lingering notes of molasses and salted caramel.



Solterra, Solterroir Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 2014 93 View Lifted, perfumed nose, with coffee, toast and wildflowers backed by hints of leather and tobacco. Good balance between the savoury, fleshy mid-palate and the textural elements – the fine tannins in particular. A wine that is still evolving, with a good life ahead of it still.



Aster, Reserva Ribera del Duero 2021 92 View Complex aromas, weaving medicinal notes, blackberry, blackcurrant and sweet spices notes with leathery nuances in the background. Really pleasant, powdery tannins. A great example of reserva, with very good balance between the fruit and the oak.



Bodegas S. Arroyo, Tinto Arroyo Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 92 View Mouthwatering acidity, with juicy red fruit and pink citrus driving the lively palate. Zesty quality to the tannins, which are coated with blood orange, pomegranate, green olive tapenade and sweet liquorice. Nice fluidity throughout and elegant herbal detail underneath. Notes of tobacco leaves, camphor and caramel on the finish.



Bodegas Santa Eulalia, Riberal Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 92 View Good precision and savoury focus, outlined by sage, thyme, oregano pesto and prune. Elegant nuances of Oolong tea, coffee beans and liquorice. Robust, assertive acid backbone, then lingering touches of molasses, more prune and dried violets.



Vega Real, Finca El Empecinado Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 92 View Prunes, dried cherries and black olives at the core, under layers of tobacco leaves, coffee beans and liquorice root; refreshing juiciness underneath. Deft integration of wood, alcohol and tannins, with an intense spicy lining of nutmeg, cardamom and black pepper. Finish is pleasantly rich and sweet. Still has some life ahead of it.



Tinto Pesquera, Millenium Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 92 View Bright, complex nose of cherries in liqueur, blackberries and coffee beans. Medium in body, with a savoury mid-palate supported by soft, elegant, powdery tannins. Moderate to long, persistent finish. A delicious wine, very classical, poised and showing complex evolution.



Bodegas Virtus, Alma Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 91 View Lifted aromas of liquorice and wildflowers married with vanilla and bourbon. Medium body, with a savoury, mushroomy depth on the mid-palate, perfectly balanced by the fleshy tannins.



Abadia de Acón, Acón Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 2017 91 View Expressive nose of black fruit and garrigue, with toasty and leather nuances. Lovely balance between the savoury intensity of the mid-palate and the fine-grained tannins. Moderate length with a warm, dark finish. A delicious, classy wine.



Bodegas Bohórquez, Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 90 View Perfumed nose of forest fruits and candied cherries, with hints of leather and forest floor in the background. The fleshy fruit is well framed by the oak and supported by fresh acidity. Slight dryness to the tannins, which lack a bit of fruit to support them.



Carramimbre, Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 90 View Moderately concentrated forest fruits combined with sweet baking spices. Elegant and appealing, approachable and drinkable, showing a different, lively example of Ribera del Duero Reserva.



Dehesa de los Canónigos, Solideo Reserva Ribera del Duero 2021 90 View Fragrant, herbal nose of dried oregano, pot pourri, dried rose petals and tobacco leaves. Ripe, lifted red fruit, intense and poised, with a tingling, spicy lining of white and pink pepper, nutmeg and smoked paprika. Muscular tannins lined with liquorice, and lingering notes of dried violets, toasted hazelnuts and cocoa nibs. Might open quite a bit after time in bottle.



Pradorey, Finca La Mina Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 90 View Perfumed and overt, with luscious ripe fruit aromas combined with sweet baking spices and hints of garrigue. Soft, powdery texture, supporting length and persistence of flavour.



Viña Arnáiz, Reserva Ribera del Duero 2020 90 View Restrained but deep aromas of black cherry, garrigue and sweet spices. Soft, powdery texture, fleshy on the mid-palate, still showing very vivid fresh fruit. Will benefit from some more time in bottle.



Milénico, Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 2018 90 View Intense, broody aromas of liquorice and coffee. Dense fruit and smoky oak, supported by fresh acidity. Savoury mid-palate, with fine-grained tannins supporting the palate throughout, carrying the wine to its finish.



Bodegas Peñafiel, Alma Serena Reserva Ribera del Duero 2019 89 View Tobacco leaves, dark chocolate, coffee, mocha and cherry sorbet mingle on the nose. On the palate, a broody, earthy layer of petrichor is topped with ripe cherry, plum, sage and crushed mint. Poised, classical and highly enjoyable. Tannins are very approachable and well presented, while vivid acid carries the Earl Grey and bergamot finish.



Convento de Oreja, Convento Oreja Memoria Reserva Ribera del Duero 2021 89 View Ripe black fruit backed by toast, sweet spices and leathery hints. Balanced and measured, with complexity and gentle concentration. Slightly rustic but with good energy.



Lleiroso, Joan Miró Reserva Ribera del Duero 2017 89 View Fragrant nose of toast, ripe red berry jam, sweet spices and leather against an earthy backdrop of wet forest floor. Soft, refined tannins support the savoury mid-palate.

