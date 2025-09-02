New vintages of renowned wines from France and beyond, including Italy, the US, Australia, Argentina, Chile, China, New Zealand and South Africa, are being launched this month via Bordeaux's famous distribution network.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 130 wines being released on the Place de Bordeaux this September.

Wines are listed in score order. Click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


Producer Country Vintage Score Notes
Cloudburst, Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia2023100
Bibi Graetz, Colore, Toscana, Italy202399
Giaconda, Estate Vineyard Chardonnay, Beechworth, Australia202399
Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz, Clare Valley, Australia202299
Penfolds, Grange Bin 95 Australia202199
Quintessa Napa Valley (Rutherford), USA202299
SeñaChile202399
Zuccardi, Finca Canal Uco, Uco Valley (Paraje Altamira), Argentina202299
Antinori, Solaia, Toscana, Italy202298
Bibi Graetz, Testamatta, Toscana, Italy202398
Cheval des Andes Uco Valley, Argentina202298
Dalla Valle Vineyards, Maya, Napa Valley, USA202298
Dr Loosen, Weingut Zacharias Bergweiler-Prüm Erben, Riesling Auslese, Wehlener Sonnenuhr, Germany201998
Kracher, Nummer 2 Welschriesling Trockenbeerenauslese Austria202298
Kracher, Nummer 3 Grande Cuvée Trockenbeerenauslese Austria202298
Kracher, Nummer 5 Rosenmuskateller Trockenbeerenauslese Austria202298
Morlet Family Vineyards, Cœur de Vallée Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (Oakville), USA201898
Philipponnat, Clos de Goisses LV Extra Brut France200098
Allegrini, Fieramonte, Amarone della Valpolicella (Classico), Italy201897
Catena Zapata, Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae, Uco Valley, Argentina202297
Chappellet, Pritchard Hill, Napa Valley, USA202297
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval Blanc, Bordeaux Blanc, France202397
Château Rieussec Sauternes (1er Cru Classé), France202397
Domäne Serrig, Gross Lage, Saar, Germany202297
Dr Loosen, Weingut Zacharias Bergweiler-Prüm Erben, Riesling Kabinett, Wehlener Sonnenuhr, Germany201997
Kracher, Nummer 4 Scheurebe Trockenbeerenauslese Austria202297
Opus One Napa Valley (Oakville), USA202297
Philipponnat, Clos de Goisses Extra Brut France201697
Schloss Johannisberg, Riesling Goldlack Trocken Germany202297
Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, USA202297
Acaibo Sonoma County (Chalk Hill), USA201996
Almaviva, , Puente Alto, Chile202396
Caiarossa Toscana, Italy202296
Castello di Fonterutoli, Siepi, Toscana, Italy202396
Château d'Yquem, Ygrek, Bordeaux Blanc, France202396
Château Pajzos, Esszencia Hungary202196
Clos Apalta, Apalta, Chile202296
Cloudburst, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Australia202296
CVNE, Real de Asúa Carromaza, Rioja (Alta), Spain202296
Inglenook, Rubicon, Napa Valley (Rutherford), USA202296
Jim Barry, The Florita Riesling, Clare Valley, Australia201596
Kracher, Nummer 1 Zweigelt Trockenbeerenauslese Austria202296
L'Aventure, Estate Reserve, Paso Robles (Willow Creek), USA202296
La Massa, Giorgio Primo, Toscana, Italy202196
Matallana Ribera del Duero, Spain202296
Paul Hobbs, Nathan Coombs Estate Cristina's Signature, Napa Valley (Coombsville), USA202296
Penfolds, St Henri Shiraz Australia202296
Penfolds, Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay Australia202396
Santa Rita, Casa Real, Alto Jahuel, Chile202296
Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County, USA202296
Viña Cobos, Cobos Malbec, Uco Valley, Argentina202296
Wynns Coonawarra Estate, John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, Australia202296
Yjar Rioja (Alavesa), Spain202196
Adega Algueira, Dolio, Ribeira Sacra, Spain202195
Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Rosé Extra Brut France201595
Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private Reserve, Napa Valley, USA202295
Castello di Fonterutoli, Concerto, Toscana, Italy202395
Catena Zapata, Nicolas Catena Zapata, Uco Valley, Argentina202295
Chappellet, Signature, Napa Valley, USA202295
Clos Lanson, Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut France201195
Craggy Range, Le Sol Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, New Zealand202395
De La Riva, Macharnudo San Cayetano Spain202495
Domaine Chapuis Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, France202395
Domäne Serrig, Kabinett Vogelsang, Saar, Germany202295
Fattoria Petrolo, Galatrona, Toscana, Italy202395
Leclerc Briant, Château d'Avize Blancs de Blancs Brut Nature France201595
Marqués de Riscal, Tapias, Rioja, Spain202295
Penfolds, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon Australia202395
Peter Michael, Aux Paradis, Napa Valley (Oakville), USA202295
Schloss Johannisberg, Riesling Orangelack Kabinett Germany202495
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, SLV, Napa Valley, USA202295
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Oreno, Toscana, Italy202395
Thiénot, La Vigne aux Gamins Extra Brut France201495
Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma County, USA202295
Yalumba, The Octavius Old Vine Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia202095
Zuccardi, El Camino de las Flores, Uco Valley (Gualtallary), Argentina202495
Adega Algueira, Cornamuse Spain202394
Appassionata, Fortissimo Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley (Chehalem Mountains), USA201494
Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut France201594
Boizel, Joyau Extra Brut France201394
Caiarossa, Aria, Toscana, Italy202294
Château d'Aussières Corbieres, France202194
Craggy Range, Aroha Te Muna Pinot Noir, Martinborough, New Zealand202394
Domaine Lebrun, Cuvée Eugenie , Pouilly-Fumé, France202094
Dr Loosen, Weingut Zacharias Bergweiler-Prüm Erben, Vieille Vignes Riesling, Wehlener Sonnenuhr, Germany201994
Fattoria Petrolo, Boggina C Riserva, Valdarno di Sopra, Italy202294
House of Arras, E.J. Carr Late Disgorged Australia200894
Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Napa Valley, France202394
Inglenook, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA202294
L'Aventure, Côte a Côte, Paso Robles (Willow Creek), USA202294
L'Aventure, Optimus, Paso Robles (Willow Creek), USA202294
Odyssée Vin de France, France202294
Opus One, Overture, Napa Valley (Oakville), USA202294
Orma Toscana, Italy202394
Penfolds, RWT Bin 798 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia202394
Peter Michael, Les Pavots, Sonoma County (Knights Valley), USA202294
Santa Rita, Casa Real, Alto Jahuel, Chile201594
Vik,Chile202294
Bodegas Caro, Caro, Uco Valley, Argentina202393
Clos Apalta, Le Petit Clos, Apalta, Chile202293
Domaine Chapuis Corton-Chaumes Grand Cru, France202393
Domaine de Baronarques Limoux, France202393
Domaine des Baronarques Limoux, France202393
Domaine Luneau-Papin, Gula Ana, Muscadet (de Sèvre et Maine), France202393
Domaine Vincent Delaporte, Le Cul de Beaujeu, Sancerre, France202293
Flowers, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, USA202393
Les Héritiers Saint-Genys, Clos Marcilly Monopole, Mercurey (1er Cru), France202393
Quentin Jeannot, Vieilles Vignes, Pommard, France202393
Bodega Monteviejo, La Violeta, Uco Valley, Argentina201692
Caiarossa, Pergolaia, Toscana, Italy202292
Domaine Brunet, Les Pentes de la Folie, Vouvray, France202292
Domaine Chapuis Aloxe-Corton (1er Cru), France202392
Domaine Chapuis Chorey-lès-Beaune, France202392
Domaine de Terrebrune Bandol, RougeFrance202192
Domaine de Terrebrune, Rose, Bandol, France202392
Domaine Delaporte, La Côte d'Amigny, Sancerre, France202392
Domaine Delaporte, Les Monts Damnes, Sancerre, France202392
Fattoria Petrolo, Boggina B, Toscana, Italy202392
Fattoria Petrolo, Torrione, Toscana, Italy202392
Quentin Jeannot Santenay (1er Cru Passetemps), France202392
Almaviva, Epu, Puente Alto, Chile202391
Clos Apalta Apalta, Chile202391
Domaine Delaporte, Silex, Sancerre, France202391
Giovanni Rosso Barolo Cerretta (Serralunga d’Alba), Italy202191
Quentin Jeannot, Vieilles Vignes, Santenay, France202391
Giovanni Rosso Etna, Italy202490
Giovanni Rosso Etna, Italy202290
Les Héritiers Saint-Genys Santenay, France202390

See also

'These are my 12 favourite fine wines from this autumn's La Place releases – including one 100-pointer'