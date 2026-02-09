Castel Firmian presents a fresh new look with Wines from the Mountains

Nestled in the heart of the Dolomites, Mezzacorona has been producing wines for more than 120 years. Established in 1904 as a small winemakers’ cooperative, today more than 1,500 growers are part of the organisation, forming the backbone of the Trentino region’s wine community.

Now, Mezzacorona is introducing a whole new wave of wine lovers to its Alpine varieties. The cooperative has rebranded its Castel Firmian range of wines with a fresh identity, making them easier to find for fans of its wines from the mountains.

What’s not changed is the brand’s link to its namesake: Castel Firmian, the 15th-century castle that overlooks the Piana Rotaliana, the famed vine-covered garden at Trentino’s northernmost edge, just before South Tyrol, that’s home to the vineyards. While the new, cleaner design for the labels emphasises the colours found in the mountains, the image of the castle has been given a more prominent spot, echoing the brand’s connection with the area’s heritage.

Warm days, cool nights, distinctive wines

Inside the new-look bottles is the same high-quality wine from the mountains. Castel Firmian’s wines benefit from the warm days and cool nights that help the grapes to retain their acidity, bringing freshness to the finished wines.

Each wine represents a single variety of grape, allowing Castel Firmian the winery to present each bottle in its purest form. The character and individual identity of each grape variety is captured thanks to the cooperative’s focus on respectful farming methods and hand-harvesting, helping to retain the grape’s aromas and flavours.

Its vineyards use Trentino’s distinctive pergolas to raise the bunches of grapes high off the ground, encouraging the Alpine breezes to flow through the vines. The pergolas also allow the grapes to be tended by hand, reducing the impact on the wider environment.

That sense of place and identity has led to Castel Firmian positioning its bottles as ‘Wines from the Mountains’, giving customers an instant connection with the landscape in which the grapes were grown and harvested. For newcomers, the range will act as an ideal introduction to mountain wines.

Pinot Grigio and Teroldego Rotaliano to the fore

Behind the new labels sit a distinctive range of wines. Among the whites, Pinot Grigio is the flagship variety, ably supported by Chardonnay, Nosiola, Moscato Giallo, Müller Thurgau, Gewürztraminer, and Sauvignon Blanc.

The star of the show among the reds is Teroldego Rotaliano, the most-iconic native red grape that embodies the region’s identity and winemaking heritage. Its line-up of reds also features Pinot Nero, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Schiava, Marzemino, and Lagrein, alongside its pink cousin, Lagrein Rosato.

That combination of celebrating local grapes and providing distinctive Alpine interpretations of international varieties epitomises Castel Firmian’s focus on flying the flag for Trentino. With their streamlined and distinctive new look, the brand’s bottles look set to secure a whole new wave of fans for its wines from the mountains.

