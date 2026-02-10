Shaping the future of wine & spirits: What’s new at ProWein Düsseldorf?

The future of wine and spirits doesn’t happen by chance. It is shaped by people who take responsibility, create momentum and elevate an entire industry. ProWein 2026 puts this mindset at the centre – with a clear ambition: to actively shape the future of the global wine and spirits trade.

With its guiding principle Shape. Create. Elevate., ProWein positions itself not just as a trade fair, but as the leading international platform for relevance, innovation and sustainable business.

‘We want to encourage the sector to embrace the future in a determined, creative and forward-looking way. As the leading international trade fair, ProWein will allow creative space for innovation and generate sustainable business,’ says Frank Schindler, Director of ProWein.

New hall concept: clear structures, short distances, strong presence

One of the most significant innovations is the revised hall concept. Around 4,000 exhibitors from over 60 countries will be located in Halls 1 – 7, with equal hall sizes, clearer country structures and noticeably higher visibility for exhibitors.

For visitors, this means 30% shorter walking distances, better orientation, more efficient scheduling, and more time for meetings, tastings and decisions – a compact layout designed for focus and productivity.

A broad response in all regions

International response to the new hall concept has been extremely positive and planning is largely complete. France will move with all key wine-growing regions into the fully booked Hall 4, where the Union de Grands Crus de Bordeaux will also present its new vintage.

Germany and Austria will be jointly represented in Hall 1, bringing together a broad range of exhibitors, from organic and biodynamic producers to cooperatives, VDP and ÖTW estates, as well as regional and national marketing organisations.

Italy relocates to the fully booked Hall 3, with representatives from all major wine-growing regions, including Piedmont, Tuscany, Valpolicella and Prosecco. Portugal takes over Hall 7a with a strong, unified stand concept, while Spain will be located in Hall 6, presenting a united presence of leading regions such as Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Rueda, Valencia and – for the first time – Toro.

Central and Eastern Europe continues to gain momentum in Hall 3, with national pavilions from Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Moldova and Turkey, complemented by new appearances from Montenegro and Azerbaijan.

New World destinations such as Argentina, Chile, New Zealand and South Africa will find their new home next to the VIP area in the light-filled Hall 6, alongside pavilions from California, Brazil, Japan and other regions.

ProSpirits: A clear signal for the spirits segment

The dynamically expanding spirits segment continues to sharpen its profile. For the first time, ProSpirits will occupy two complete halls, featuring 500 exhibitors from over 50 countries – underlining the growing relevance of spirits within ProWein Düsseldorf.

Making trends tangible: immersive formats and curated experiences

ProWein Düsseldorf 2026 goes beyond product presentation by creating spaces that make current trends experienceable.

ProWein Agora forms the social heart of the trade fair. This will be the central stage for keynotes, talks and discussions on trends, innovations and the topics shaping tomorrow’s industry.

ProWein Zero is the central hub for No & Low – from non-alcoholic wines and spirits to innovative cocktails, supported by interactive tastings, market insights and showcases by international drivers of innovation.

With ProWein Sparkling Visions, the growing segment of sparkling wines takes centre stage. A curated discovery journey spans from Prosecco and Champagne to Cava and international specialities, with the Sparkling Bar in Hall 4 serving as a key meeting point for tastings, exchange and networking.

ProWein Organic Visions, located in Hall 1, pools international organic, biodynamic and sustainably produced wines, complemented by tasting zones and knowledge-transfer formats.

Targeted visitor management for measurable business

To connect exhibitors and trade visitors even more precisely, ProWein has invested extensively in new services and digital tools. A new Hosted Buyers & Concierge Programme, supported by a dedicated international team, ensures the presence of top buyers from key markets including Germany, the Benelux, the USA, the UK, Asia, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia.

An enhanced product database and the revised matchmaking tool Fair Match enable efficient alignment of supply and demand – increasing the quality of business encounters.

15–17 March 2026 | Düsseldorf

With a clear vision and a strong structural repositioning, ProWein 2026 sets new standards for international trade fairs – and shows how the future of the wine and spirits industry is shaped.

Find out more about ProWein Düsseldorf 2026

See the list of products and exhibitors