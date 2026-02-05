Grignan-les-Adhémar AOC: At the head of the Southern Rhône

At the northern edge of Southern Rhône, Grignan-les-Adhémar is emerging as one of the Rhône Valley’s most characterful appellations. Its 1,300ha of vineyards sit on the river’s left bank, in the area known as the Drôme Provençale. Its soils, mainly clay-limestone and alluvial terraces, with a Mediterranean climate tempered by the Mistral, give the wines a finesse, balance and freshness that set them apart in the southern Rhône.

The north of the south

Winegrowers in the appellation emphasise the influence of the terroir: ‘Our clay-limestone soils often give us elegant wines with supple, round tannins. We rarely produce very powerful wines; instead, ours are expressive, balanced and wonderfully drinkable. Syrah and Viognier express themselves magnificently here, retaining great freshness even though we are south of their original heartland.

Grignan-les- Adhémar is the “north of the south” of the Rhône Valley.’ Syrah delivers ‘very racy cuvées, with length and aromas of cassis, liquorice and violet.’ Grenache, picked late here, adds red fruit, pepper and spice: ‘the finest wines are often ‘50-50 Grenache-Syrah blends: un vrai mariage d’amour.’

Reasons to visit

Visitors to the region can explore its history – from its Phoenician and Roman viticultural roots to the celebrated writing of the 17th- century Marquise de Sévigné. She is famed for her witty letters to her daughter, who lived at the Château de Grignan, and has left the region with a lasting cultural legacy: today the château hosts theatrical performances, festivals and wine events.

Grignan-les-Adhémar also boasts a wealth of wine tourism: vineyard walks, tastings, summer festivities and the famous winter truffle festival, which celebrates this renowned local produce and pairs it with local wine. With 71% of its vineyards certified organic or HVE, the AOC also pairs generous hospitality with environmental commitment.

Natural food pairings

Grignan-les-Adhémar wines shine at the table. Pure Viognier pairs beautifully with the local black truffle – think ravioles du Royans, truffle omelette or poultry with morels, porcini and a Viognier-truffle sauce. Blended whites are ideal with goat cheeses, generous salads or simple oven-baked fish. Juicy reds find their match in slow-cooked lamb – traditionally cooked for seven hours – served with gratin dauphinois.

The selection below reflects the diverse styles of Grignan-les-Adhémar: rich, opulent Viogniers; juicy, vibrant Grenache-Syrah blends; and spicy, dark-fruited varietal Syrahs. The region lends itself to organic or sustainable viticulture, and all producers in this selection hold an environmental certification. These responsible farming practices, combined with the appellation’s still-modest pricing, underline the outstanding value of these wines.

Grignan-les-Adhémar wines to try



Château Bizard, Blanc de Charme 2024

91pts

Seeking importer

45% Roussanne, 30% Marsanne, 20% Viognier, 5% Grenache Blanc. Spicy nose: white flowers and yellow fruits. The alcohol is warming but not overwhelming. Herbs, bergamot, white peach, framed by well-integrated oak. Long finish. An ambitious wine. HVE certified.

Alcohol 13.5%



Domaine de Montine, Viognier 2024

90pts

Caravin; The Wine Society

100% Viognier. Exuberant nose, very seductive: oak spice, ripe nectarines and hints of banana and pineapple. The palate is rich and oily, with a typical Viognier bitterness that adds to its freshness. A bold wine – great for food. Organic & HVE certified.

Alc 14%



Domaine Bonetto Fabrol, Le Colombier 2024

89 pts

Seeking importer

60% Viognier, 40% Roussanne. Discreet on the nose initially, with acacia and honeysuckle, a touch of linden honey and sweet nectarines. Round on the palate, with a hint of pineapple drops and pleasant salinity; a restrained Viognier. Organic.

Alc 13.5%



Domaines Bour, Les Dames Blanches du Sud 2024

89ts

La Cave de Bruno

50% Viognier, 20% Grenache Blanc, 20% Marsanne, 10% Roussanne. Delicate, floral nose. Intense palate of herbs, yellow peaches, hints of pineapple. Viognier takes centre stage, supported well.

Alc 13.5%



Domaines Bour, La Truffière 2023

92pts

La Cave de Bruno

100% Syrah. Dense, concentrated nose – still slightly closed. Elegant fruit power in the glass, not showy but well framed by oak. Bold tannins promise good ageing potential. The savoury and spicy finish lingers long. HVE certified.

Alc 14%



Domaine Bonetto Fabrol, La Faïsse 2023

91pts

Seeking importer

95% Syrah (Serine), 5% Viognier. Very floral initially on the nose – Viognier playing its role – then slightly spicy. The palate is juicy and fl oral, with somewhat astringent but still very elegant tannins. A delicious and perfumed wine. Organic.

Alc 13%



Domaine Escalin, Empreinte 2023

91pts

Seeking importer

60% Grenache, 40% Syrah. Restrained on the nose, needs time to open. Dense, warm aromas of garrigue and smoke. Sweet, oaky nuances on the palate. Ambitious and powerful wine, with chalky tannins and good length. Perfect with steak! HVE certified.

Alc 15%



Domaine Escalin, Idylle 2023

91pts

Seeking importer

50% Grenache, 50% Syrah. The nose is dark and savoury: smoky hints and lots of typical Syrah black-olive brine. The palate is juicy and dense, with a lot of power, but refined at the same time. Smooth tannins, excellent length. HVE certified.

Alc 15%



Domaines Bour, Vieilles Vignes 2023

91pts

La Cave de Bruno

50% Grenache, 50% Syrah. Very classic nose: black fruit and savoury hints of olives and black pepper. Similarly attractive on the palate, with perfect fruit concentration and refreshing acidity. A quintessence of Southern Rhone old vines: everything is in balance. HVE certified.

Alc 14%



Domaine des Ayards, Fragment de Syrah 2024

90pts

Seeking importer

85% Syrah, 15% Marselan. Opulent, jammy nose of sweet strawberries and bramble. The palate is Syrah-driven and utterly different: peppery, spicy and precise. A guaranteed conversation starter. Organic certified.

Alc 14%



Château Bizard, Serre de Courrent 2023

90pts

Seeking importer

90% Syrah, 10% Grenache. Oak spice on the nose, with fl oral notes and blackberries in the background. Intense and muscular palate, with high concentration and depth. A bold style that needs time and food – a Syrah bomb! HVE certified.

Alc 14.5%



Domaines Bour, Terre d’Epices 2023

90pts

La Cave de Bruno

50% Grenache Noir 50% Syrah. Very spicy and oaky on the nose, with nuances of sweet spices and cloves, a hint of balsamic. Juicy and powerful, with charming and well-integrated vanilla and blueberry yoghurt notes. A bold style that is accessible and joyful. HVE certified.

Alc 14%



Domaine Escalin, Secret du Pin 2023

90pts

Seeking importer

75% Syrah 25% Grenache Noir. Flattering on the nose with notes of sweet spices and strawberry jam. On the palate, the wine is very attractive as well; the fruit and alcohol are nicely balanced by exceptional freshness and sweetness. A true delight! HVE certified.

Alc 14.5%



La Suzienne, Rabassière Rouge 2023

90pts

Seeking importer

60% Grenache Noir 40% Syrah. Savoury and smoky on the nose, with very peculiar notes of almost smoked fish and bottarga. Juicy and bold on the palate, with beautiful oak integration, well supported by black cherries and bramble. Classic, a crowd-pleaser.

Alc 14.5%



Domaine Rozel, Vieilles Vignes 2023

90pts

Seeking importer

70% Grenache Noir 30% Syrah. Savoury nose with classic notes of black olive tapenade, ripe black and red cherries and Mediterranean herbs. The palate is juicy, balanced and savoury again with light tannins and moderate length. Good freshness. Accessible and pleasant. Organic certified.

Alc 13%



Domaine du Serre des Vignes, Sarrazine 2023

90pts

Seeking importer

90% Syrah, 10% Viognier. Intense, oaky nose of sweet spices and smoke. The palate is classic Syrah, with a lot of dark fruits and black olives; Viognier adds a floral touch. An ambitious, bold wine that can age. Organic.

Alc 14%



Château Bizard, Montagne de Raucoule 2024

89pts

Seeking importer

50% Grenache Noir 50% Syrah. Deep ruby colour. The nose reveals nuances of candied strawberries and cherry jam. The palate is fresh and warming at the same time. Tannins are young and bold. The wine has good potential but is still not settled. HVE certified.

Alc 14.5%



Domaine de Montine, Secret de Terroir 2024

89pts

Seeking importer

50% Grenache Noir 50% Syrah. Medium ruby colour. Sweet nose of berry compote, slightly jammy. The palate is peppery and reflects more Syrah than Grenache. The tannins are grippy, but the finish is fresh and juicy, making an accessible, pleasant wine. HVE certified.

Alc 13.5%



Domaine des Sablons, Terra Segusa 2024

89pts

Seeking importer

50% Grenache Noir 50% Syrah. The nose is spicy with nuances of sweet herbs and spices and a hint of black olives. The palate is juicy and bold, with plenty of warmth and grippy tannins. Savoury style, needs time. HVE certified.

Alc 14.5%



