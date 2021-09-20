Duca di Salaparuta: the history of Sicilian wine in three estates

Proudly Sicilian, the Duca di Salaparuta has produced wines that fully express the essence of the island for almost 200 years. Today, this iconic brand produces an elegant and innovative range with fruit sourced from its three proprietary estates, with a total area under vine of over 183 hectares.

The location of each estate is the result of extensive terroir research, aimed at identifying the most suitable areas for each native Sicilian variety to produce wines with most typicity. Sustainability and respect for the land are the watchwords. For Duca di Salaparuta, attention to the vineyards is fundamental to produce wines of the highest quality, made to express different aspects of the Sicilan soul, year after year.

The company’s flagship wine, proof of an ongoing commitment to quality and research, is Duca Enrico, the first 100% Nero d’Avola in the history of Sicilian wine which had its inaugural release in 1984. Produced only in the best vintages and made with fruit sourced from the most suitable vineyards of the Suor Marchesa estate, Duca Enrico is a complex, long-lived wine of inimitable charm and an iconic example of Nero d’Avola.

The Estates

Risignolo

Risignolo is located in the province of Trapani. On a hill overlooking the coast, Duca di Salaparuta owns 35 hectares of vineyards planted to two white grape varieties: Grillo and Insolia. The breezes coming in from the sea and the loose, sandy-clay soil give the whites of this area an intense, fresh and mineral aromatic profile.

Suor Marchesa

Suor Marchesa is located in southern Sicily, not far from the sea. Sun-drenched summers are followed by mild and short winters. The estate’s 127 hectares of vineyards paint the hillsides green. The calcareous-rich soils give aromatic intensity and longevity to the Nero d’Avola plants, which have found their ideal location here, ready to deliver both power and ageing potential.

Vajasindi

Vajasindi draws its strength from the volcanic slopes of Etna. The 21-hectare area, located in Contrada Passopisciaro in Castiglione della Sicilia, is divided into three terraces: the first at 700 metres above sea level and the other two at 620 metres. Here, alongside the traditional Nerello Mascalese, Duca di Salaparuta has decided to plant Pinot Nero (Pinot Noir) as well, taking up the challenge set by the great Italian oenologist Giacomo Tachis.

