Gavi: History in every glass

Versatility and ageability

Renowned as white wine with excellent longevity, Gavi has ‘ageing potential that extends beyond a decade,’ as Maurizio Montobbio, president of the Consorzio Tutela del Gavi, explains: ‘the wine gains depth and persistence’ as it ages, ‘offering a sensory experience distinct from its younger version.’ This also adds to its versatility, he adds: ‘elegant, complex and versatile, it pairs beautifully with structured dishes.’

Terroir in every sip

In the glass, the Cortese grape reflects the diverse soils, exposures and microclimates of the 11 municipalities within the denomination. The unique character and longevity of Gavi DOCG wines stem from the interplay between moderating breezes from the Mediterranean and the region’s three distinct soil types.

The northernmost part of the DOCG experiences the warmest climate, and its red clay soils produce wines with remarkable body and structure. The central area, dominated by white clay, yields Gavi wines that strike a perfect balance between structure and flavour. In the foothills of the Apennines in the south of the DOCG, soils are metamorphic. Here, vineyards reach altitudes of 450 metres, and are often lower-yielding, producing intensely flavoured wines.

A destination to savour

With such a range of styles and ages to choose from, it’s no surprise that the region also offers plenty of reasons to visit. The ultimate way to immerse yourself in this sensory experience is by visiting Gavi, a land of pristine, rolling hills, where viticulture blends effortlessly with nature.

Visitors can experience the landscape through hiking, mountain biking and horse riding, while lovers of history can explore the fascinating Roman ruins of Libarna. ‘Choosing Gavi means choosing an authentic destination, far from mass tourism,’ explains Montobbio, ‘The lands of Gavi welcome visitors, offering experiences from tastings in historic wineries to vineyard walks and the discovery of a cuisine that merges Ligurian and Piedmontese traditions.’

The best part? Knowing that after these adventures, the ageworthy wines of Gavi will be waiting.

