Treasured memories

Wine storage is by definition a slow process. But it’s not just the taste that improves with age, the emotional value of the wine also increases. We all know that a case bought on the birth of the firstborn, tastes infinitely better when drunk in celebration of 18 years of fond memories.

Need for expertise

Creating a wine cellar at home to store a wine collection intended for the long-term isn’t without its challenges. Space issues aside, it’s the complexities involved in creating the ideal environmental conditions for maturation that pose the greatest difficulties.

Avoiding storage problems

All too often the appeal of unopened cases is found to have been unwittingly sabotaged by less than ideal storage conditions: the kitchen wine rack, the under-stairs cupboard, the spare room, utility room, garage or the garden shed. More often than not the poorly kept wines will be lacklustre, prematurely matured and lacking the promise they once showed.

A secure and stable environment

Whilst wine can withstand mild variations in climate and temperature, it does need to be protected from extreme changes. Creating a stable, vibration-free environment that offers the perfect temperature, humidity and lighting levels to encourage unhurried wine maturation, is far from an easy task, it’s part science, part art form.

Freedom to develop your collection

Having storage space at home affords having multiple wines on standby for a variety of occasions, from a casual drink to something for a special occasion. In addition, the process of storing and managing phased openings becomes considerably easier with a cellar or wine room of decent capacity as it serves as a wine management centre.

Sound financial investment

Whilst the initial outlay on a wine cellar can be painful, a domestic wine cellar is a smart long-term investment. Not only can a careful en-primeur purchase, stored well, end up as something valuable and rare but being able to store wine at home avoids the associated costs of renting bonded warehouse space. And as every decent estate agent will testify, luxury storage is a sound property investment, creating a stunning interior design feature whilst simultaneously adding value to a property.

