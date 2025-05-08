Spring is in the air: Asti season is here

As the natural world reawakens, the carefree spirit of spring finds its perfect expression in the vibrant, floral wines of Asti. It’s an ideal time to raise a glass to new beginnings, marking celebrations – bank holidays, picnics and street parties – with a wine that embodies the season.

Imagine springtime in a glass: low in alcohol, gently sparkling and produced in styles ranging from brut nature to dolce. The Moscato Bianco grape – shared by all the wines of Asti DOCG – offers unmistakable, delicate aromas of flowers in bloom and bright, youthful fruit.

The luscious Moscato d’Asti is sure to please: light, aromatic and gently sparkling. Likewise, the vibrant bubbles of Asti Spumante make a fitting choice for the first picnics of the year – and with them, the first toasts out in the sunshine.

The subtle flavour profiles of Asti DOCG wines means they can pair beautifully with a range of light springtime dishes and appetisers – and, for a real treat, even match with indulgent desserts.

A special method

The wines of Asti DOCG are characterised by a specific production process: the Asti method. Key to this process is an incomplete fermentation, which produces finished wines with a low alcohol content and a pleasant sweetness.

Unlike other sparkling wines, Asti and Moscato d’Asti therefore preserve the fresh, unadulterated flavours of the Moscato Bianco grapes themselves. It’s this light, pure and vibrant quality that means these wines symbolise springtime for so many wine lovers.

A guarantee of quality

All this is overseen by the Consorzio per la Tutela dell’Asti. Charged with quality control, the Consorzio supervises approximately 10,000 hectares of vineyards across Piedmont’s provinces of Cuneo, Alessandria and Asti, working to uphold the reputation of these famed wines.

So the next time you feel a celebration deserves bubbles – whether you’re marking the new season or toasting a private important moment – you know you can rely on Asti DOCG.

