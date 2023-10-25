{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer N2Q5YzQ1MjVhMzQ0YzJiMDk5YWI4ZGQyNGU2Y2M2OWI4MmUzZTI1MGZiOTRkYTUyOWE4ZjEzM2Y4OGZiMmVhOQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
Discover the diverse world of Asti
Asti: Putting the sparkle back into the summer
Decanter Staff
July 1, 2024
The many styles of Asti
Decanter Staff
August 2, 1999
The grapes, the wines, the destinations
ASTI DOCG - Your perfect autumn destination
Decanter Staff
October 4, 2023
Asti Spumante and Moscato d'Asti
Decanter Staff
November 14, 2022
Asti - Energy, celebration and wonder in each glass
Decanter Staff
September 27, 2022
Moscato d'Asti DOCG: Asti’s glamorous, foodie sister
Decanter Staff
October 30, 2021
More from Decanter
What does ‘frizzante’ mean? Ask Decanter
Ines Salpico
September 29, 2021
What's the difference between Muscat, Moscatel and Moscato? - Ask Decanter
Vicki Denig
August 23, 2021
Asti and Moscato d’Asti: expert's choice
James Button
May 9, 2021