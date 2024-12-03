Asti: Food pairing for the festive season

As we race head first into the party season, a celebratory glass of fizz is never far from the mind. Consider taking a closer look at the sparkling wines of the Italian region of Asti this festive season: you’re bound to be surprised and enchanted by what it has to offer.

It’s here in Piedmont that some of Italy’s best-known sparkling wines are produced, and these are wines that offer something for everyone, from the gentle effervescence and more-ish sweetness of Moscato d’Asti, to the dry and refreshing bite of Asti Spumante.

Get the party started

Both Moscato d’Asti and Asti Spumante are produced from the aromatic Moscato Bianco grape, giving wines with elegance and a distinct floral vibrancy. Asti Spumante is the go-to celebratory fizz for many Italians, while Moscato d’Asti is pitch perfect for Christmas parties and seasonal gatherings as it offers a delicate fizz, natural sweetness and is low in alcohol.

Weighing in at between 4.5-5.5% abv, it’s the perfect party starter – its sumptuous fresh fruit notes and soft mouthfeel never fail to impress, and it pairs wonderfully with an array of food. These are wines which appeal beyond the aperitif part of the evening offering myriad food pairing options from canapés and cheese to cake and desserts.

Versatility is the name of the game here, so make sure you stock up on Asti this party season – so you’re never more than a moment away from offering your guests the perfect festive pairing.

Award-winning pairings

To get you on track, we’ve put together a handful of food pairings for Asti taking as inspiration award-winning wines from the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards. These all make perfect matches for festive dishes and occasions. Salute!

Dogliotti, 1870 Berlet Moscato d’Asti 2023

Fresh and inviting with flavours of peach, quince and grass, this focused, delicate wine has a wonderful vibrancy in the mouth. The perfect serve to kick off the night as guests arrive. Alc 5.5%

Matteo Soria, Dolce Moscato d’Asti NV

The lovely crisp acidity and generous fruit of this delicately sparkling Moscato d’Asti lends itself to canapés like smoked salmon on brioche. The wine’s chamomile and floral notes are the perfect foil for the oily fish, and show that Asti works well with savoury as well as sweet dishes. Alc 7%

Cascina Pian d’Or, Bricco Riella Moscato d’Asti 2023

This 95-point scorer in the DWWA 2024 earned a Value Gold award, which is only bestowed on wines that offer outstanding quality and value. Its gentle fizz is shot through with yellow grapefruit and sweet lemon peel notes, with a dash of spice on the finish. It’s perfect with gingerbread or spiced fruit desserts such as mince pies. Alc 5%

Cantina Riboli, Fantasia, Moscato d’Asti 2021

This creamy, vanilla-tinged wine is from the 2021 vintage, showing that some age can work wonders with Moscato d’Asti. In this case, it brings out some more developed notes such as wood and biscuit. Producer Cantina Riboli recommends pairing this with aged cheese. Sounds ideal. Alc 5.5%

Canti, Moscato d’Asti 2023

A DWWA Silver medal winner, this fresh and vibrant Asti offers peach and red fruit notes and a lively finish. The perfect candidate for the classic Italian pairing of Asti and Panettone. You can’t get much more festive than that. Alc 5.5%

Matteo Soria, Moscato d’Asti 2023

There’s a pleasing sweetness here and lovely lightness of body which, along with notes of peach, pineapple and acacia flowers, makes this a great match for fresh fruit or lightly poached pears. A delicious lick of acidity on the finish has you coming back for more.

Alc 5%

