The many styles of Asti

Nestled in the Langhe region of Piedmont in northern Italy, Asti straddles three picturesque provinces, which were granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 2014: Alessandria, Asti and Cuneo. The area has a long winemaking heritage, with over 10,000 hectares of vineyards, and the wines of Asti have been recognised as DOCG since 1993. Although they all have one grape variety in common, Moscato Bianco (Muscat Blanc à Petits Grains), a wide range of styles are made: dry, sweet, still and sparkling.

Moscato d’Asti

Moscato d’Asti has been made in this part of northern Italy for centuries. Today, it is vinified in large temperature-controlled tanks (autoclaves) that preserve Moscato’s fresh, floral character and trap the naturally produced carbon dioxide to give the wine a gentle prickle of bubbles. The liquid is cooled to stop fermentation prematurely, resulting in a low-alcohol wine with appealing sweetness, sumptuous body and wonderfully soft mouthfeel.

With its 4.5-5.5% alcohol, residual sugar of around 80 to 100g/l and delicate fizz of no more than 2.5 atmospheres (far gentler than the 4-5 of Asti Spumante), Moscato d’Asti is a unique and versatile wine that’s tied intimately to its history and works equally well as an aperitif or accompaniment to dessert.

In 2023, the subzone of Canelli was elevated to the status of its own DOCG, the newest in Italy, further enhancing the status of the wines of Asti and strengthening the bond between wine and territory. Canelli DOCG covers approximately 100 hectares, and wines made here must be 100% Moscato Bianco (compared to 97% for Moscato d’Asti DOCG and Asti Spumante DOCG). Grapes must be hand-harvested and grown between 165 and 500 metres above sea level. Canelli Riserva must be aged for a minimum of 30 months, at least 20 of which must be in bottle.

Moscato d’Asti Vendemmia Tardiva is a little-known offshoot of Moscato d’Asti: a late-harvest wine mostly found in the warmer areas of Acqui and Nizza, this rare treat is the product of the ripest, sweetest grapes, achieving a minimum of 11% alcohol and around 150g/l of residual sugar.

Asti Spumante

In 1865, in the town of Canelli, Carlo Gancia produced Italy’s first spumante wine – a metodo classico Moscato Bianco – inspired by a trip to Champagne. Thirty years later, in 1895, Federico Martinotti developed the Martinotti method to create sparkling wines faster and in large batches. Today, Asti’s diverse sparkling wines can be produced using either method; the former lends depth and complexity, with creamier tones of autolysis and longer minimum ageing, while the latter emphasises Moscato’s bright, youthful, floral-tinged fruits.

Asti Spumante is now made in dry as well as the traditional sweet style; the former resonates with contemporary tastes and pairs wonderfully with seafood or charcuterie, while the latter cries out for an indulgent panettone or creamy cheeses. With over 3,000 growers across 51 different towns and villages, Asti is guaranteed to have a style of wine to suit any occasion.

