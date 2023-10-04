ASTI DOCG – Your perfect autumn destination

The character of Asti DOCG wines reflects, with particular fidelity, the essence of the landscape they hail from and the spirit of the people who craft them: refined yet approachable, unpretentious yet sophisticated. The region truly comes to life in late summer and autumn, while the harvest is in full swing and countless cultural and gastronomic events are taking place. Nestled in the heart of Piedmont, the Asti comune is the perfect destination for lovers of food, wine, history and nature, eager to enjoy authentic experiences hosted by people who are, above all, passionate about the beauty and richness of their land and heritage – without ever losing a sense of fun!

Exploring a unique landscape

At the centre of the Asti comune is the town itself. Its picturesque centre – perfect for a relaxed stroll and shopping tour, followed by an aperitivo – is the setting for the famous Palio di Asti, a bareback horse race held each year on the third Sunday of September to commemorate the town’s Medieval victory over the nearby city of Alba. Today, the Palio is still an occasion for celebration, and can also serve as inspiration to explore the region’s hills – awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 2014 – on horseback. The experts at Landscape Storymovers offer tailored rides, ending with a wine tasting and picnic.

The comune’s landscape, singular for its silver-pink light and rolling slopes sculpted by sinuous vineyards, is indeed best explored at a slower pace. There are multiple trekking routes for avid walkers – not least the Ultra Trail del Moscato, a tough but beautiful 106-kilometre route through the vineyards, with gentler variations for hikers of all experience levels. But cycling has become the region’s flagship mode of exploration: an array of routes take bikers through the hills of Langhe, Roero and Monferrato and its multiple quaint villages, either self-guided or under the guidance of local tour organisers, who also offer rental bikes and e-bikes (which can be charged at the Asti Consortium’s goblet-shaped charging points).