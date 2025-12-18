Utiel-Requena in 2025: Placing people at the centre

One of the key focuses – and greatest strengths – of DO Utiel-Requena’s strategic vision has been to bring the human component of terroir to the foreground. The region has recognised its people as a fundamental resource and as one of the most important pillars of sustainability – present and future.

There’s a shared understanding of viticulture and winemaking as something that shapes the landscape as well as the individual and collective narrative of all those that are immersed in it.

Against the backdrop of great economic and sociopolitical turmoil, the DO’s key initiatives in 2025 homed in on the social aspect, the glue that holds its territory together.

A stamp of craftsmanship

In April 2025, during the seventh edition of the ‘Forum DO Utiel-Requena’ conference, organised by the DO every year, the institution announced the creation of the distinction ‘Viñerón DO Utiel-Requena’.

It aims to recognise the effort and commitment of those whose life and identity are synonymous with their work in the vineyard and cellar; individuals that oversee the birth of their wines from root to shelf. In doing so they’ve become custodians of the region’s traditions as well as engines of innovation and sustainability.

The announcement also served as a heartfelt tribute to Carlos Cárcel, a pioneer of DO Utiel-Requena and the ultimate example of what it means to be a true vigneron. Now retired, Cárcel dedicated his life to his vineyards and wines. ‘If I was reborn I would no doubt become a grower-winemaker again,’ he said.

Eight other vignerons are now, alongside Carcel, using the newly-created distinction on their wines: Benoit Dussart (from Bodega Dussart Pedrón), Pablo Carrión (Escuadra Bodega y Viñedos), Ricardo del Valle (Bodegas del Valle), José Luis Murciano (Bru & JL Vineyards), Héctor Monteagudo (Vinea Clausa), Joan Gómez Cortés (Setvins de Muntanya), Rafael López (Bodega Sexto Elemento) and Alberto Pedrón (Bodega Sentencia).

The first wines to bear the ‘Viñerón DO Utiel-Requena’ stamp, produced by these vignerons in the 2024 vintage, were released soon after the announcement.

Reimagining heritage

DO Utiel-Requena also continued its close work with the region’s schools over the last 12 months.

The consolidation of this dynamic of collaboration has allowed students to connect with the past and history of Utiel-Requena’s viticultural heritage while also gaining awareness of its potential as a rewarding and meaningful professional route.

Under the umbrella of the ‘Integración de la Cultura Vitivinícola en los centros educativos de la comarca’ (the integration of wine culture in the region’s educational institutions) project, the DO supported and presented an art and recycling project.

Students at five different secondary schools were given historical signage, formerly displayed on the facades of Utiel-Requena’s wineries. By reinterpreting them artistically, they strengthened their knowledge and connection with the region’s history – viticultural and otherwise – and explored the seven ‘R’s of sustainability and waste management: Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Repurpose/Regift and Recycle.

2025 was yet another very productive year in which DO Utiel-Requena renewed its commitment to social and environmental sustainability while empowering the next generations to become agents of creativity, development and change.