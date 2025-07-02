Welcome to the Ritz Paris: the ultimate luxury escape for wine lovers

Heaven, Ernest Hemingway once wrote, would look like the Ritz Paris.

On entering from the bustle of the Place Vendôme, you realise what he meant. From your first step inside this five star hotel in Paris you are bathed in sheer opulence: soaring windows, glimmering lamplight, and the finest upholstery in that signature Ritz blue.

This is the quintessence of luxury, and you have arrived.

The hallways – adorned by exquisite Louis XV antiques – take the breath away. But it’s inside your room where you are truly transported.

First, there’s the scent, the air enrobed in perfume, which you might close your eyes to savour.

Then, you open your eyes to take in the space. Sumptuous fabric, glittering mirrors, the finest in French décor: rooms arranged for the utmost comfort.

A moment here and you see why the leading lights of art and culture – from Coco Chanel to Maria Callas and F Scott Fitzgerald – considered the Ritz Paris home.

Tempting as it is to linger, so much awaits.

There’s the Ritz Club & Spa, a temple of relaxation where treatments of the highest quality leave you renewed. Or you might wander through the Grand Jardin, a breathtaking rush of lawns, magnolias and white roses that you’ll scarcely believe is in the heart of Paris.

Next, sink into a sumptuous armchair in the Salon Proust, where the author himself would while away the hours observing guests. Taste one of the gorgeous sweets on offer – perhaps choosing, in honour of Marcel himself, a madeleine.

Once your appetite is piqued, thoughts turn to dinner. And at Espadon restaurant – led by Michelin-starred Eugénie Béziat – you are enchanted, transported by her imaginative vision for French cuisine.

But for wine lovers, the pinnacle of your stay must be experiencing the Ritz Bar. In this monumental space of velvet and brass, Director of Mixology Romain de Courcy conjures signature cocktails that follow the biodynamic calendar.

Biodynamics inspire the bar’s astounding wine list, too. Committed to introducing his clients to lesser-known wines from independent producers, Head Sommelier Florian Guilloteau has assembled an unrivalled collection that provokes wonder and begins a conversation.

Naturally, you’ll also find the finest representatives of every wine region in France, according to season – allowing you to celebrate the country’s heritage from the comfort of your table.

Ritz Paris remains the pinnacle destination for those who adore French wine. Said to hold 120,000 bottles in their expansive cellar, there’s a reason it was dubbed Europe’s Greatest Hotel.

