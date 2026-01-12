Wine Paris 2026: A new era for the global drinks industry

The 7th edition of Wine Paris will take place from 9 to 11 February 2026 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, reaffirming its status as the world’s leading trade event for wine, spirits and no alcohol beverages. Bringing together 60,000 visitors from 155 markets and 6,000 exhibitors representing 60 countries, the 2026 edition marks a decisive step forward in the event’s international expansion.

In 2026, Wine Paris evolves into three exhibitions in one, reflecting the transformations shaping the global drinks landscape. Guided by Vinexposium’s strategic vision, the show will unite the wine, spirits and no alcohol sectors under one roof, encouraging dialogue across the entire value chain – from terroir and craftsmanship to innovation and new consumer expectations.

Two major developments define this year’s edition

Be Spirits Paris becomes a fully independent exhibition, responding to the rapid rise of premium spirits, craft beverages, sake, beer and cider, as well as the growing influence of mixology. Its dedicated hall will feature exclusive tastings, live demonstrations and the iconic 40 metre Infinite Bar, hosting 20 of the world’s leading bartenders and mixologists.

Alongside it, Be No Paris makes its debut: a new signature space entirely devoted to no alcohol beverages. With the segment forecast to grow by 10% annually by 2028, this area highlights one of the industry’s most dynamic drivers of diversification.

The Wine Paris Academy will offer more than 180 events, including 20 conferences and 40 masterclasses, with a strong focus on ‘Pairing Perfection’ across wines, spirits and no alcohol creations. Free pour tastings, including Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux (UGCB) and Gambero Rosso, will further enrich the programme.

Innovation takes centre stage with Wine Tech Perspectives, showcasing digital and ecological solutions designed to support a more sustainable and connected industry. The programme will explore three key themes: technology and AI, market insights and consumer behaviour, and brand, communication and retail strategies.

Beyond the exhibition halls, Le Off Paris returns with a refreshed identity and a curated selection of Parisian venues celebrating the best of wine and spirits across the city.

Wine Paris 2026 promises an inspiring, forward looking edition – an unmissable meeting point for all professionals shaping the future of the global drinks sector.

Find out more about Wine Paris

See the Exhibitor list