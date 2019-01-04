Wine Paris is a major event on the 2019 wine professionals' calendar.

In partnership with Wine Paris.

WINE PARIS will showcase a variety of wine producing regions through their different ‘climats’ and terroirs in February 2019, a perfect time for the presentation of the 2018 vintage and buyers’ requirements.

Wine Paris brings together two trade fairs with strong yet compatible identities: VINISUD, the world of Mediterranean climate wines, and VINOVISION PARIS, the international cool climate wines exhibition.

Both are steeped in terroir and welcome producers of all sizes from single domains to large operators.

Wine Paris meets the needs of buyers worldwide for a truly comprehensive exhibition where all wine producing countries are equally welcome.

Taking place in February, Wine Paris is ideally placed for buyers to taste the new Northern Hemisphere vintage at the optimal time in their buying calendar.

Paris is also ideal for business, being less than two hours away from all European capitals and easily accessible from the rest of the world, and a vibrant wine city with the highest wine consumption worldwide (589 million cases per year) and an unmatched wine offer through hundreds of restaurants, wine bars and independent wine merchants.

Wine Paris is expecting 25,000 visitors, 35% of them from outside France.

Wine Paris is owned by Adhesion Group – Comexposium, the leader international exhibitions, with a great network of international agents, and supported by the unmatched know-how of World Wine Meetings.

Buyers will be looked after within a Hosted Buyer Programme, which will ensure they have a great experience.

Because of its location, Wine Paris will also attract buyers from Parisian restaurants, wine bars and independent wine merchants.

The Wine Paris experience, although business focussed, will be convivial and enjoyable.

In 2019, every single French region and a number of other wine producing regions will be represented at Wine Paris.

Wine Paris’ ultimate goal is to ensure representation from every single wine producing region worldwide.