Antinori buys Napa Valley’s Arcadia Vineyard

Winiarski founded Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, which put Napa Valley on the map after its 1973 Cabernet Sauvignon won the landmark Judgement of Paris in 1976.

In 1996, he purchased Arcadia Vineyard, a 55-hectare (ha) estate in the Coombsville AVA, from Austin Hills of Grgich Hills Estate.

Winiarski oversaw both Napa Valley estates until 2007, when he sold Stag’s Leap to Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Marchesi Antinori.

He continued to own Arcadia Vineyard until he died aged 95 last year. During that time, Arcadia supplied Stag’s Leap with grapes.

Marchesi Antinori, the family-owned Tuscan wine group, became the sole owner of Stag’s Leap in 2023 after buying out partner Ste. Michelle.

Antinori said this week it has now reunified Stag’s Leap and Arcadia Vineyard after buying Arcadia from the Winiarski family estate. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

Juan Muñoz-Oca, chief operating officer of the Antinori family’s US business, said, ‘We are beyond thrilled to have acquired this stunning vineyard in such a special place.’

Arcadia Vineyard has 34ha under vine. The estate primarily grows Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, but there is also a small plot of Merlot. The property is located at the foot of Mount George, on the east side of Napa Valley.

The vineyard was named after Arcadia, an idyllic utopia of unspoiled wilderness and natural harmony in Greek mythology.

Winiarski donated the natural habitat portion of the property of the estate to the Land Trust of Napa County. That portion of the estate can never be developed.

Marchese Piero Antinori, a 25th generation vintner at the family firm, said: ‘My friend Warren Winiarski has always been very attached to this vineyard of his. When he decided to sell Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in 2007, he made it a condition that he could retain ownership of the Arcadia Vineyard.

‘Like us, he recognised the Coombsville AVA as one of the most promising areas of the Napa Valley. This is why we are particularly thrilled to have been able to reunite this vineyard with the Stag’s Leap property.’

