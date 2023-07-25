Marchesi Frescobaldi purchases Oregon producer Domaine Roy & fils

The Frescobaldi family has been producing wine in Tuscany since the 14th century, building up a client base that included Michelangelo and King Henry VIII.

Its iconic estates include Ornellaia, CastelGiocondo, Castello Nipozzano and Castello Pomino.

Marchesi Frescobaldi has close links to the Mondavi family in California, but this marks its first winery acquisition in the United States.

Marc-André Roy and Jared Etzel set up the 16ha-estate of Domaine Roy & fils back in 2012.

Their fathers – Robert Roy and Michael Etzel – established Beaux Frères, one of the most prestigious wineries in the Willamette Valley, in 1991.

They wanted to follow in their fathers’ footsteps, so they teamed up with 26 friends from Quebec to launch the second-generation wine business more than a decade ago.

Marc-André Roy currently serves as the company president and Jared Etzel – who grew up at Beaux Frères – is the winemaker. He produces wines exclusively from grapes grown on the estate, which is 100% organic and farmed without irrigation.

Pinot Noir is the main grape variety grown at Domaine Roy & fils, but it also has a 2ha-plot dedicated to Chardonnay.

‘We are humbled and thrilled to welcome the Frescobaldi family as the new owners of Domaine Roy & fils,’ said Marc-André Roy. ‘Their esteemed winemaking heritage and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our own values. We believe this partnership will preserve and elevate the legacy of Domaine Roy & fils.’

Under the terms of the sale, he will continue to lead Domaine Roy & fils in collaboration with the Frescobaldi family as a minority owner and board member. The sale price was not disclosed.

Lamberto Frescobaldi, the president of Marchesi Frescobaldi, studied viticulture and oenology at University of California, Davis, and he has long been keen to expand into the United States.

He said: ‘At this stage of our expansion we decided to seize the opportunity to acquire the beautiful Domaine Roy & fils winery in Oregon, one of the best regions in the world for Pinot Noir.

‘To become part of such a community is a dream come true. On behalf of the Frescobaldi family I would like to thank Marc-André Roy for offering us the opportunity in Oregon to continue to do what we do best, cultivate beautiful vineyards, produce wines and offer our customers iconic products.’

