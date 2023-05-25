Tuscany’s Frescobaldi acquires Poggio Verrano wine estate

Marchesi Frescobaldi said today (25 May) that it has acquired Poggio Verrano in the Tuscan Maremma, a coastal area in the southwest of the region.

No fee has been disclosed for the deal, which comes less than a year after Frescobaldi unveiled its new Tenuta Calimaia estate in Montepulciano.

Poggio Verrano estate was founded in 2000 by Francesco Bolla, fourth generation of the Bolla winemaking family.

The Frescobaldi family has been producing wine in Tuscany for around 700 years, and today’s family-run Marchesi Frescobaldi includes several estates across the region.

This includes Maremma-based estate Tenuta Ammiraglia, located near to Poggio Verrano.

‘We have enormous respect for what Francesco Bolla and his family have been able to accomplish in the Maremma,’ said Marchesi Frescobaldi president Lamberto Frescobaldi.

‘I have personally followed the concrete progress that Poggio Verrano has achieved, since I pass by that estate every time I go to our Ammiraglia estate.’

Francesco Bolla said, ‘The global wine scene has become increasingly complex and complicated, and I became convinced that new energies were needed to confront this phenomenon.

‘I am therefore very pleased that Poggio Verrano will now be a star in the Frescobaldi family’s wine production galaxy. I am sure that my friend Lamberto and his expert team will increase its lustre with new achievements and further accolades for the estate’s iconic wine, Dròmos.’

Bolla added that his family ‘will maintain ownership of the historic building complex and the olive grove, so we will continue to enjoy the Maremma’.

News of the acquisition follows a separate announcement earlier this month that Italian wine group Le Tenute del Leone Alato, owner of several estates in northern Italy, has acquired biodynamic wine producer Duemani on the Tuscan coast.

Duemani was founded in 2000 by renowned Italian winemaking consultant Luca D’Attoma and partner Elena Celli.

It has 13 hectares, with vineyards in Riparbella and Castellina Marittima, and is planted to Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Syrah and Grenache. D’Attoma continues to be Duemani’s winemaking consultant, following the deal, the parties said.

Related articles