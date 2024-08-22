Hundred Acre purchases Kelly Fleming Wines in Napa Valley

The deal includes the winery, a house, a commercial kitchen, a natural cave, and a sprawling 116ha estate, with just 5ha currently under vine.

Kelly Fleming Wines is located on the east side of Napa Valley, in between Calistoga and St Helena.

The Kelly Fleming estate borders Hundred Acre’s ‘Few and Far Between’ vineyard. They will now merge, creating a combined 162ha property.

‘We are proud and privileged to have acquired this property, which we have long admired, from Kelly,’ said Woodbridge.

‘Kelly started her vineyard with Jim Barbour, Hundred Acre’s viticulturist from the very beginning, 25 years ago and in my opinion still one of the best in the world. Barbour Vineyards will be farming this land again for us.’

Woodbridge was born in Toronto in October 1963, and he arrived in Napa Valley with no winemaking experience in 1999.

However, he quickly learned the trade by shadowing luminaries such as St Helena-based Philippe Melka.

He founded Hundred Acre with his wife, Helena. They are the sole owners of the group, and he is the sole winemaker.

Woodbridge is now one of the leading lights in the region, with multiple 100-point scores from Decanter’s experts, although he has a reputation for controversy, stemming from lawsuits and personal disputes.

He has been steadily building up his empire in recent years. In July, he purchased the 4ha Madrigal Family Winery, located between Calistoga and St Helena. He also snapped up the historic David Fulton Ranch in 2020, plus a 7ha vineyard at Calistoga’s Larkmead Lane in 2022.

The winery at Kelly Fleming is carved into the hillside, much like Hundred Acre’s ‘The Ring’ winery. This acquisition will allow for more barrel fermentations in the caves, which ties in with Hundred Acre’s focus on micro fermentations, its distinctive style and its strict pick regimen.

Kelly Fleming said: ‘When I acquired this property in 1998, I had a vision for creating an estate that would be worthy of this special volcanic canyon terroir. I’ve seen my dream come true.

‘I’ve left this estate vineyard as beautiful as I found it. It has a tiny footprint, it’s a memorable place to visit and celebrate Cabernet Sauvignon. I look forward to the Woodbridge family carrying on the legacy, bringing their masterful touch to the wines they’ll create here.’

