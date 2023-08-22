Taylor’s port owner purchases historic estates in Vinho Verde, Dão and Bairrada

The Fladgate Partnership has launched its first table wine division after purchasing around 200 ha of vineyards in Vinho Verde, Dão and Bairrada.

The company, which produces Taylor’s, Croft, Fonseca and other port brands, purchased the quintas from Ideal Drinks for an undisclosed sum.

They include the 53 ha Quinta da Pedra, one of the leading estates in Vinho Verde, located in the heart of the Monção and Melgaço sub-regions.

It has also taken on another Vinho Verde estate – the 24 ha Paço de Palmeira, which is famed for producing high-quality Loureiro in the Minho sub-region.

In the Dão region, The Fladgate Partnership has snapped up the 50 ha Quinta de Bella, whose wines include Dom Bella and Bella.

The company has also purchased two estates in the nearby Bairrada DOC: the 56 ha Collinas São Lourenço and the 14 ha Quinta da Curia.

Those estates grow native varietals such as Touriga Nacional, along with international varieties including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Pinot Noir.

It means that The Fladgate Partnership now controls 197 ha of vineyards spread across three leading still wine regions in Portugal.

‘This strategic move is a testament to our persistent commitment to Portugal’s winemaking heritage and the exceptional quality of wines produced in Vinho Verde, Bairrada and Dão,’ said CEO Adrian Bridge.

‘With the integration of the talented teams, we are confident in our ability to further elevate the reputation of these outstanding Portuguese wine regions.’

The company exports 93% of its ports to 105 different countries, and it has noticed a growing demand for Portuguese table wines in international markets.

That inspired it to purchase the quintet of quintas from Ideal Drinks, a company established by Portuguese businessman Carlos Dias in 2010. The Fladgate Partnership said that all staff will be retained at each estate, with no layoffs.

