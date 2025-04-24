The world’s finest bubbles at DFWE New York

On Saturday, 7 June, 2025, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) New York returns and includes a sparkling celebration of Champagne’s finest names. Exquisite champagne houses Laurent-Perrier, Delamotte and Drappier will be pouring wines at the all day Grand Tasting, and the masterclass line-up opens with the legendary Veuve Clicquot.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or an enthusiastic wine lover, this year’s event promises a rare opportunity to taste and explore a diverse range of styles from some of the most respected houses in the region.

Let our illustrated Decanter guide help you navigate the fizz at DFWE New York – the world of champagne is waiting to be discovered.

1. Laurent-Perrier

Laurent-Perrier stands among Champagne’s most esteemed houses, founded over 200 years ago and still proudly family-owned. Renowned for its elegance, innovation, and precision, the house continues to set benchmarks in quality. At the Grand Tasting, Laurent-Perrier will showcase its exceptional crisp Blanc de Blancs NV, a pure, mineral-driven expression of Chardonnay, alongside the show-stopping Grand Siècle No. 24 (magnum) – its prestige cuvée, blended from only grand cru vineyards across 11 of Champagne’s finest villages. Crafted from multiple vintages, Grand Siècle exemplifies Laurent-Perrier’s philosophy: to create the perfect vintage, every time.

2. Delamotte

Founded in 1760, Delamotte is one of Champagne’s oldest houses, prized for its elegance and precision. Though modest in scale—producing around 800,000 bottles annually – it punches well above its weight within the Laurent-Perrier group. At the DFWE New York, Delamotte will showcase four wines including its beautifully balanced Brut Rosé (95+ points) and its star cuvée: the vintage Blanc de Blancs, served from magnum.

3. Drappier

Drappier, a standout among boutique Champagne houses, hails from Urville in the Côtes des Bars and is known for its bold, expressive, and gastronomic wines. Now led by the forward-thinking new generation of the Drappier family, the house continues to innovate while honoring tradition. At the DFWE New York, Drappier will showcase its diversity: the fruit-forward Carte d’Or Brut NV, pure and precise Brut Nature NV, the organic Clarevallis Extra Brut, and the complex, cellar-aged Oenothèque 2006 (magnum). Each cuvée reflects the house’s hallmark style.

4. Veuve Clicquot

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to explore the evolution of Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame, the house’s iconic prestige cuvée, in an unforgettable masterclass at DFWE New York. Guests will taste seven exceptional vintages, including six poured from magnum and jeroboam formats, highlighting the impact of time and bottle size on aging.

Created only in the finest years and first released in 1972 to celebrate the house’s bicentenary, La Grande Dame is named in honour of Madame Clicquot herself.

The wine selection:

Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame, Champagne 2018

Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame, Champagne 2015 (95 points)

Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame, Champagne 2012 (magnum) (96 points)

Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame, Champagne 2008 (magnum) (97 points)

Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame, Champagne 1996 (magnum)

Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame, Champagne 1993 (magnum)

Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame, Champagne 1990 (magnum) (96 points)

Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame, Champagne 1990 (jeroboam) (96 points)

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax | Masterclass tickets from $165 – $295 events.decanter.com/newyork

