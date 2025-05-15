Celebrate 100 years of Rioja DOCa at the DFWE New York

Join us on Saturday 7 June in New York City as we raise a glass to Rioja DOCa – Spain’s most iconic wine region – at a special centenary edition of the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter.

The day features the famous Grand Tasting, which promises a world-class wine experience showcasing over 300 fine wines from over 50 top producers. Guests will also enjoy standout selections from the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards — the world’s largest wine competition, including Gold, Platinum and Best in Show winners.

Among the international producers, Rioja DOCa takes centre stage, with an exclusive tasting bar, a masterclass and standout wines showcased across Rioja producer stands (this part needs re wording)

Discover 29 Rioja wines across the bar and producer stands

Experience 29 handpicked Rioja wines available at the Rioja Bar and producer stands — from historic estates to trailblazing newcomers, the selection reflects the region’s extraordinary diversity and depth. Enjoy unlimited pours from icons such as CVNE, Bodegas Queirón, Bodegas LAN, Marqués de Cáceres, to name a few.

Notable highlights include:

Martínez Lacuesta, 125 Años Gran Reserva, Rioja 2010 – 94 points

Bodegas Remirez de Ganuza 2014 – 94 points

Bodegas Alvia, Livius Reserva Blanco, Rioja, Spain 2018 – 93 points

Bodegas LAN, Culmen Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2019 – 93 points

Access to the Rioja Bar is included with all Grand Tasting tickets — $225 per person.

Rioja DOCa masterclass

4:00 pm –5:15pm | $165 per person

For those looking to delve deeper into Rioja’s legacy, an exclusive masterclass will be held, hosted by Master Sommelier Jonathan Eichholz and Decanter’s Ines Salpico, offering a guided journey through 100 years of Rioja winemaking. Taste your way through the past, present and future of Rioja with a stunning line-up of iconic wines — from rare Gran Reservas to collectible modern expressions. Featured producers include La Rioja Alta, Marqués de Murrieta, Remírez de Ganuza, CVNE, Montecillo, and more.

Spaces are very limited!

Skyline lunch with complimentary Rioja wines

In between tastings, take a moment to relax for a buffet-style lunch overlooking the Manhattan skyline, paired with a selection of complimentary wines courtesy of our sponsors Rioja DOCa. It’s the perfect palate refresher in the midst of a busy tasting day.

Pre-booking is advised, though walk-ins are welcome pending availability.

Complimentary wine selection:

White

Bodegas Manzanos Blanco Fermentado en Barrica 2020

Rosé

Hacienda López de Haro, Clásica Gran Reserva Rosado, Rioja, Spain 2013

Red

Vina Muriel, Solariego Tinto Vino de Elciego, Alavesa 2019

Muga, Prado Enea Gran Reserva, Rioja Alta, Spain 2016

Bodegas Riojanas, Viña Albina Gran Reserva, Rioja Alta 2004

Don’t miss this world-class wine experience in the heart of New York City. Discover why Rioja remains Spain’s most respected fine wine region — 100 years on.

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax | Masterclass tickets from $165

