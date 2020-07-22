Château Lafite owner reorganises winemaker roles

Domaines Barons de Rothschild (DBR), owner of first growth Lafite, has said that long-serving Eric Kohler has taken on a new role as technical director solely for Château Lafite Rothschild and Château Duhart-Milon in Pauillac.

Kohler, who has been with DBR Lafite for 25 years, previously replaced Charles Chevallier as technical director for all of the group’s Bordeaux estates.

DBR said Kohler’s new role would bring more focus to Lafite and Duhart-Milon.

‘As both properties continue their transition to organic operations, it is more important than ever that their technical leadership is able to dedicate a greater attention to detail and meticulous management daily,’ the group said.

Alongside that, the group has appointed Olivier Trégoat as technical director of Château L’Evangile in Pomerol, where he will soon be joined by a new technical manager, the group said.

Trégoat, who has spent several years as technical director for the DBR estates outside of Bordeaux, will also take on technical management at Château Rieussec in Sauternes and at Château Paradis Casseuil in Entre-Deux-Mers.

He will also continue to oversee DBR’s winemaking beyond Bordeaux, at the group’s Long Dai winery in China, plus Domaine d’Aussières in the Languedoc, Los Vascos in Chile and Bodegas Caro in Argentina.

Separately, Guillaume Deglise, the former CEO of Vinexpo, recently joined DBR as international director.

You might also like: