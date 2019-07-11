Home Premium Anson: Inside Lafite’s China project – The road to Long Dai Jane Anson reports from an exclusive visit to newly launched Domaine de Long Dai and gives the inside story on how the owner of Château Lafite Rothschild created its first Chinese winery. Jane Anson July 11, 2019 Look out for tasting notes and more detail on Domaine de Long Dai in Jane Anson's full report this month. Credit: Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) Exclusive Highlights Tastings Home As we were leaving Paris, a message came from Baron Eric de Rothschild to secure 1kg of foie gras. For Premium Readers Look out for tasting notes and more detail on Domaine de Long Dai in Jane Anson's full report this month. Credit: Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) Anson: Inside Lafite's China project - The road to Long Dai White Hermitage is known for its richness, high alcohol and viscosity. Credit: Maëva Duvergey (BMG France) / legendary-hermitage.com Getting to know white Hermitage Bolgheri 2016: One of the best vintages ever? Producer profile: Bodegas Faustino Latest Wine News Marselan has been making a name for itself in China. Credit: Wikipedia Meet the ‘new’ Bordeaux wine grapes Alex Gambal moved to Burgundy from the US. Credit: Megan Mallen / Wikipedia Boisset to buy Alex Gambal in Burgundy