PREMIUM

Anson: Inside Lafite’s China project – The road to Long Dai

Jane Anson reports from an exclusive visit to newly launched Domaine de Long Dai and gives the inside story on how the owner of Château Lafite Rothschild created its first Chinese winery.
Jane Anson

As we were leaving Paris, a message came from Baron Eric de Rothschild to secure 1kg of foie gras.

 