Read a full profile of this individualist Pomerol estate, including an exclusive interview with Baron Eric de Rothschild, plus tasting notes on top vintages.

Pomerol is an appellation that manages to embody all that is small-scale and artisan in a region that is often accused of being overly interested in corporate gloss.

Pomerol is also a part of Bordeaux that was little known until after World War II, yet today produces many of its most sought-after and highly priced wines, leapfrogging neighbouring areas that have been making wine since Roman times and have been famed globally since the Middle Ages.

My recent in-bottle reviews of Pomerol 2016 wines are a good demonstration of this.

Pomerol is also a place that takes the Merlot grape, dismissed for being fruity, easy-drinking and not quite serious, and turns it into stubbornly long-lasting liquid poetry.

Look into L’Evangile’s history and you start to see why all of these things are true.

Top scoring Château l’Evangile wines

All tasted by Jane Anson, apart from the 1982 vintage, which was tasted in 2017 by Andrew Jefford.

